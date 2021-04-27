Former Northland Prep golfer leads college team to 1st-ever conference championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was able to make a few putts when I needed to down the stretch to force the playoff. Then I was able to play it safe and close out my teammate,” he said.

The individual victory was the second of the 2021 spring collegiate season for Cortese -- to go along with two second-place finishes.

“The whole team played great,” Cortese said. “We are a great ball-striking team.”

In leading his team to its first-ever NCAA championship event, Cortese matched his performance at NPA in 2017 when, as a senior, he led the Spartans to their first-ever state championship tournament appearance.

Cortese became the second student-athlete in Stevens’ history to earn Golfer of the Year honors. In addition, he was named All-Conference First Team. The All-Conference recognition was the second for Cortese in his collegiate career.

Head coach Charles Papendick was tabbed Coach of the Year as Stevens swept the MAC Freedom awards.