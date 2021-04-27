Former Northland Prep golfer leads college team to 1st-ever conference championship

Flagstaff native Vincent Cortese was named MAC Freedom Conference Golfer of the Year Sunday after leading the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team to its first-ever conference title in the final round of the MAC Freedom Conference Championship. He also claimed the individual title by winning a sudden death playoff on the second extra hole.
Stevens took first place out of eight teams, recording scores of 300 in the first round and 309 in the second round. The 609 total was 23 strokes better than runner-up Arcadia University. The victory was the second of the season for the team.
Stevens will now advance to the NCAA Division III Championships for the first time in its history.
Individually, Cortese shot an opening round of 3-over 75, putting him one shot out of the lead.
“It was great to post a solid score on the first day so there was little stress for the second round,” Cortese said after recording three birdies and nine pars in the round.
The Northland Prep Academy alum followed up with a 4-over 76 in the second round, which also included three birdies and nine pars. His two-round total of 7-over 151 was good for a tie for first place with Stevens sophomore Eagan McDermott.
The two went into a playoff for the individual championship, with Cortese winning with a par on the second playoff hole.
“I was able to make a few putts when I needed to down the stretch to force the playoff. Then I was able to play it safe and close out my teammate,” he said.
The individual victory was the second of the 2021 spring collegiate season for Cortese -- to go along with two second-place finishes.
“The whole team played great,” Cortese said. “We are a great ball-striking team.”
In leading his team to its first-ever NCAA championship event, Cortese matched his performance at NPA in 2017 when, as a senior, he led the Spartans to their first-ever state championship tournament appearance.
Cortese became the second student-athlete in Stevens’ history to earn Golfer of the Year honors. In addition, he was named All-Conference First Team. The All-Conference recognition was the second for Cortese in his collegiate career.
Head coach Charles Papendick was tabbed Coach of the Year as Stevens swept the MAC Freedom awards.
"I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes that get to experience this for the first time as part of our golf program. I'm both elated for, and proud of, the commitment made by our entire team,” Papendick said. “I’m also extremely proud of Vincent with the commitment he made, the focus he’s had and how genuinely kind and generous he is to him teammates and everyone we come into contact with. He is a leader and a wonderful young man.”
The tournament was hosted by Huntsville Golf Club in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on a par-72, 6,643-yard track.
Cortese next tees it up May 4 at the U.S. Open Qualifying event held at Green Brook Country Club in North Caldwell, New Jersey. Then he travels with the Stevens team to the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships, which will take place May 11-14 at the Oglebay Golf Course in Wheeling, West Virginia.