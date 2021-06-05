Former Northland Prep Academy coach TJ Harris hired by Portland State

Portland State University hired TJ Harris, formerly the basketball coach at Northland Prep Academy, as its new assistant women’s basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Harris coached both the boys and girls Spartans teams from 2017 to 2020. He then went to coach at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, where he learned the ropes of recruiting and communicating with families and staff at the college level. He played at the University of Great Falls (now the University of Providence) from 2011-15 but was new to the other side of college basketball.

The goal was always to get to this point.

“I was never shy in any previous job interviews or talking to any colleagues while I was teaching and coaching at various levels that my goal was to be coaching basketball at the Division I level.”

Vikings head coach Chelsey Gregg was impressed with Harris’ resume in his young career.

“TJ has years of experience working both at the high school and college levels, and brings immense knowledge of the game, leadership qualities and the ability to foster meaningful relationships with our players, staff and PSU community,” Gregg said.