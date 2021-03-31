Former Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton commits to Loyola Marymount

The number of players from the Big Sky whose names are in the transfer portal has reached over 30, including reigning Big Sky Conference MVP Tanner Groves, who left Eastern Washington after the school lost head coach Shantay Legans to the same position at the University of Portland.

So far, as of press time, just two players have transferred into the Big Sky.

Groves and Shelton alone were two of the best players in the league in 2020-21, leaving the Big Sky in need of some new talent to come in, or younger stars within the conference to quickly step up, after transfers have quickly depleted the top talent in the league.

Of the five-person All-Big Sky First Team, which had just one senior on it this past season, two for sure remain in Eastern Washington's Kim Aiken Jr. and Southern Utah's Tevian Jones. A third -- Weber State Isiah Brown, who has transferred twice in his college career already -- could possibly return due to the free year of eligibility but he is likely done following his fourth season with his third different team.