Former NAU forward Brooks DeBisschop signs to play pro hoops in Belarus

In the first step in his professional career, recent Northern Arizona men’s basketball graduate Brooks DeBisschop is heading to Belarus after signing a contract with BC Borisfen.

DeBisschop will be joining a team that is coming off a qualifying appearance in the FIBA Europe Cup. BC Borisfen, located in Mogilev, Belarus, competes in the Belarusian Premier League.

“I’ve been working out and staying in shape at home in West Linn,” DeBisschop said. “I had a few different options to choose from and this one felt like the right opportunity because they play in a good league and they recently played in the FIBA Europe Cup, which is good international competition. It’ll be good exposure for me. and at the end of the day I felt it was the right decision for me.”

DeBisschop capped his four-year Lumberjacks career with All-Big Sky Conference Third Team honors in the spring. As a senior, he averaged career highs of 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while helping the NAU men’s basketball team to a 16-14 season and a top-six conference finish.

He left Flagstaff as the program’s sixth all-time leading rebounder (706), tied for seventh in career blocks (75) and tied for 10th in games played (116).