Former Flagstaff Eagles tennis coach Kaitlyn Verfuerth to compete in paracanoe race in Tokyo

“Tennis has helped me mentally. I’ve been on that big stage before, I know what it’s like to play tennis at that high level, so going into this Games I know mentally where I need to be. I know what’s at stake and what the environment’s going to be like,” Verfuerth said.

And while strategy differs from tennis, where opponents must react to each other’s play, she has knowledge of how individual competition works.

“In tennis you have a different opponent every time, and you try to figure out those weaknesses and pick on those, whereas in this I know who my competition is. It’s not so cut-and-dry because I can’t just focus on one person’s weaknesses. But what I can do is anticipate where they’re going to be and where I need to be to beat them at certain points,” she said.

Before she takes her spot in a boat at the upcoming games, Verfuerth is already a bit of a niche star in the paracanoeing community. Competitors are intrigued by her positivity, inspired to receive a piece of her knowledge that United States teammates from various sports have lauded in their stories about her.

Ellery said before he even had trained Verfuerth, he was hearing questions about her at a recent Paralympic qualifying event.