Former Flagstaff Eagles soccer coach Jones dismissed from FUSD, believes investigation was wrong

Holly Jones, the former Flagstaff Eagles girls varsity soccer coach and a teacher at Sinagua Middle School, was dismissed from both positions after the Flagstaff Unified School District investigated claims of her bullying fellow FUSD staff and being insubordinate to FUSD administration.

Jones and FUSD were part of two days of testimony in late August, and the district’s board fired her from both her coaching and teaching positions.

However, Jones and FUSD were part of an investigation by the Arizona State Board of Education. After representing herself for two months in the investigation -- she said the ASBoE could not allow her to know what happened when they talked to FUSD or who represented the board -- she received a letter from the board in early December that stated there was no cause to believe she engaged in conduct that would "discredit the teaching profession."

“This letter is to inform you that the Investigative Unit has completed its investigation in this matter and has determined that no complaint will be filed,” the letter said.

Jones could not provide documents to the Arizona Daily Sun, but said in the ASBoE investigation that she was able to provide additional evidence that was not used in the district’s hearing to strengthen her case. Rather than being the "bully," Jones said she believed FUSD was actually bullying her.

“I would say that when you look at bullying, there are a few types. Three of them are mobbing, sabotage and shunning. I think that the district did those to me,” Jones said.

Though still coaching for Flagstaff Soccer Club, which many of the Eagles girls soccer players compete with in the high school offseason, Jones is still trying to find full-time work following her dismissal.

She said a goal now is to “clear her name.”

After more than a decade with the district, the FUSD board dismissed her during a special board meeting. Jones said a board member told her that the dismissal “did not erase the good work she did” with the district.

Such words of encouragement, which she said were shared by dozens of people in Flagstaff, were meaningful during a trying time.

“I want to thank the community that supported me. I don’t think I could have gotten through this without all of the people who reached out to me,” she said.

There has been no move made to reinstate Jones, but she hopes she can find meaningful employment either with the district or elsewhere soon.

Savannah Berry was hired in the offseason as the new head coach of the Flagstaff girls soccer team.

