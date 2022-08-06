Former Flagstaff Eagles ballplayer Faust commits to Colorado Christian

It took Gabe Faust a little longer than anticipated to find a spot to play college baseball.

After graduating in 2021 from Flagstaff High School, he went a year without playing at the next level. Now, ahead of the fall semester, Faust finally feels he is going to the right home for him.

The All-Grand Canyon Region infielder in his high school days committed to play for the Colorado Christian Cougars, a Division II school in Lakewood, Colorado.

He’d always been fond of the school, even in his varsity years. But after visiting the school earlier in the summer and making arrangements, he made the final decision.

“The coach was awesome, the area was great. And I made a bunch of new friends right off the bat from just being there, and I felt like the Lord was telling me that was the spot to be,” Faust said.

After graduation from Flagstaff, Faust spent a semester at Berea College, a D-III school in Kentucky. Things did not work out the way he’d expected, and he never suited up for the baseball team. He moved back to Flagstaff after a semester, and worked at a local construction company, practicing when possible and hoping to find another school somewhere else.

Taking batting practices at his old high school in his free time, there were times Faust was frustrated at the recruiting process. He would see the success of former Eagles teammates at various colleges and wondered what it would be like to still be on a team himself.

He remembers reminding himself repeatedly that his time would come.

It took even longer than just the spring semester to figure out his plans. Faust wanted to have his situation finalized before the summer. Still, he feels like the time spent searching led to the right choice.

“I feel like when I was going to Kentucky, I just wanted to find a spot to play. This time around, it was more of finding a spot that fits me best,” Faust said.

Faust has also already gained a bit of college-like experience, playing with the Flagstaff Star Chasers in their inaugural season in the summer.

“It definitely gave me some confidence, because seeing college-level pitching for the first time and having success against them helps my self-esteem reach a new level,” he said.

He will not be an official member of the Cougars ballclub his first school year, because the roster was already full when he committed in the summer. He still will be able to practice alongside the team to be fit to compete for a roster spot a year later.

The journey to his first official college game will have taken two years by the time he steps to the plate for the Cougars -- presumably in 2023 -- but if things work the way Faust expects, it will all have been worth the wait.

“It takes all the pressure off me a bit. I can get more comfortable with the team atmosphere and find out a bit more about how things are going to go at the college level before I am out there myself,” he said. “Now I can just spend the last few days here at home with my family and some of my best friends and then go out there and get ready for when it’s my time.”