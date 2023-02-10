Arizona is hosting the Super Bowl for a record-tying fourth time this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals and Super Bowl LVII, is also home to another major football game played just over a month before.

The Fiesta Bowl has provided legendary games and chances for NFL-caliber college football players to perform in a national spotlight they might not before have had.

This year’s Super Bowl contains a handful of players who have played in past Fiesta Bowls, giving them another shot at postseason football in Arizona.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the most recent Fiesta Bowl alumnus playing in the big game on Sunday. The eventual first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft has played in a lot of important games across his college and professional careers.

At age 23, Edwards-Helaire will be playing in his second career Super Bowl and going for his first career NFL title after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago in Super Bowl LV. He also was part of a historic LSU team led by Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow that won the National Championship in the 2019 season over Clemson. Edwards-Helaire and the LSU Tigers battled in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl the year before, taking down the then-undefeated University of Central Florida Knights, 40-32.

Edwards-Helaire had fond memories of playing in that Fiesta Bowl before playing in even bigger games in back-to-back years. He hopes that experience can pay off Sunday.

“I say some people kind of feel a certain way about déjà vu or saying they’re superstitious about being in certain places and doing the same things over and over again,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I feel like everything is based on feeling and based off time. If it’s your time, it’ll work if you prepare for it.”

Edwards-Helaire will return to Kansas City’s lineup at a time when he is needed most. He has been out since Week 11 after suffering a high-ankle sprain during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He's also not the only running back with Fiesta Bowl experience.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the 2017 Fiesta Bowl while playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions in a 35-28 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Sanders played in many high-caliber bowl games throughout his three-year college career. He played in the Rose Bowl as a freshman in the 2016 season. He was exclusively used as a kick returner in the 52-49 loss to USC, taking three kicks for 54 yards.

He played those first two years at Penn State behind star NFL running back Saquon Barkley, who was selected second overall in the 2018 draft by the New York Giants. Barkley ran for a total of 331 yards in those two bowl games.

Sanders saw an opportunity when Barkley’s draft left an opening at the lead running back position. He rushed for 1,649 yards in his final season, finishing at 25th in the nation. He culminated his Penn State career with 51 rushing yards on 13 carries in the 2018 Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky in a 27-24 loss.

“Just being at Penn State prepared me for big games,” Sanders said. “You play at Beaver Stadium with over 100,000 people in the stadium, you go to bowl games like the Rose Bowl, you go to bowl games like the Fiesta Bowl, and it kind of prepares you for stuff like this.”

Sanders played against three top-15 programs to end each season in college, something he said gave him a taste of what to expect from the best teams at the higher level.

“Those big games are only against good teams, the best teams,” Sanders said. “It’s good on good all the time when the lights are shining bright, and these are the brightest lights of them all.”

Eagles safety K’Von Wallace has the thickest Fiesta Bowl resume of them all heading into Super Bowl LVII. Wallace bookended his four-year career at Clemson with wins against Ohio State in the 2016 and 2019 Fiesta Bowls.

Wallace, the Eagles’ fourth-round draft pick in the 2020 draft, was key in the Tigers’ 2019 Fiesta Bowl 29-23 win, collecting six tackles, two pass breakups and one play that stuck out in his mind.

“The last Fiesta Bowl moment I can remember was my sack versus Justin Fields,” Wallace said. “The crowd was going crazy.”

Wallace’s connection to Arizona grows beyond his 2-0 Fiesta Bowl record. He also mentioned that he trains in Arizona every offseason.

“Spiritually, I feel like I can just win here,” Wallace said.

Wallace played in the same 2019 College Football National Championship against Edwards-Helaire and LSU. Edwards-Helaire led all rushers in that game with 110 yards and Wallace led LSU with 13 tackles.

Neutral site

Now, the two will clash on the same field yet again Sunday.

There is even special teams representation from former Fiesta Bowl games. Chiefs long snapper James Winchester played at the University of Oklahoma in 2010 and 2011. Winchester played for the Sooners in their Fiesta Bowl victory over UConn, 48-20, to complete a 12-2 season.

“Growing up wanting to be a Sooner and have an opportunity to go play in a BCS bowl and the Fiesta Bowl was a dream come true,” Winchester said. “To win a Fiesta Bowl, that was even cooler.”

The Chiefs, like the Eagles, won games during the regular season at State Farm Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It never gets old playing in that stadium,” Winchester said. “They’ve got a beautiful stadium. I’ve grown up and watched several Super Bowls played in that stadium.”

Winchester made his first career NFL appearance with the Chiefs in a 2015 preseason game at State Farm Stadium as well.

The stadium means a lot to Winchester for multiple reasons. He said his experience in the Fiesta Bowl is one that he can use to bond with other Fiesta Bowl alums.

“You feel like you’re kind of a part of a fraternity,” Winchester said. “You talk to your teammates and he’s like, ‘Oh, hey, I didn’t know you played in the Fiesta Bowl.’ We have very similar memories of that bowl and of that week.”