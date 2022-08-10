Former FHS soccer player Maddie Shafer to play major role for Lumberjacks

Northern Arizona junior Maddie Shafer -- a local player who comes from nearby Flagstaff High School -- is the leading returner for the Lumberjacks soccer team in points (12), with four goals and four assists in 2021.

Now in her third season with the Lumberjacks, the midfielder hopes to continue to produce on the field and lead the team's continued growth.

After graduating from Flagstaff, she progressed rapidly as a player and was a regular contributor and starter last year. She said the team has changed drastically in the last few seasons and that she’s hoping for more of the same.

“It’s been really good to see how the program has grown, how much our soccer style has changed. I think we’re heading in a good direction, so it’s cool to witness,” Shafer said.

Coach Kylie Louw has said the Lumberjacks are changing their style of play to one that relies more on quick, smart decisions and passes on the part of the attackers and midfielders, rather than relying so much on the team’s grit and athleticism.

Shafer, at a key spot in the midfield, could be one of the catalysts with the ball to finding some success early with the new identity.

“Maddie is, on paper, one of the most skillful on the team. She loves the ball, she’s always out here juggling, doing her thing. So from that perspective we can rely on her to take care of the ball. Now that we’re evolving the way we play, I think Maddie will be able to step into her role from that perspective where she’s able to make things happen and be creative,” Louw said.

She has already proven effective as a player in her two seasons, but Shafer says her next goal -- besides obviously improving on the field -- is to take on some of the responsibility Louw believes she can handle.

It’s also about being more vocal and pulling the many new players up with her and putting them in positions to succeed.

“It’s cool being an upperclassman this year. That’s one thing I want to do -- to be a leader and do as much as I can like that,” Shafer said.

Leading the team to a successful season and competing for the Big Sky Conference title would be more than just a turning point for the team. It would also provide a spark for the local soccer community.

Shafer is one of three Flagstaff High School graduates on the team along with defender Taylor Hazlett and forward Morgan Caslin.

Louw placed an emphasis on retaining the local talent, believing the trio of Flagstaff High School graduates make up some of the top players to come out of the school.

The locals provide a point of pride for the program, and Shafer hopes she can use that as motivation to continue winning.

“Playing for my hometown has always been a dream of mine, and to actually be in front of my family, all my friends here, it’s truly an honor,” Shafer said.

If things go to plan for the Lumberjacks, who are set to open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 18, Shafer could be one of many players who step up to lead the team.

With many transfers and talented newcomers -- Louw said there were 20 players who took the field and made progress in a scrimmage against the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday -- things could be looking up for the Lumberjacks.

“I think this could be a turning point for the program. I think we have the opportunity to do something we haven’t done here at NAU for a long time,” Shafer said.