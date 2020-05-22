Former FHS Eagles runner Madeline Wilson showing early success for NAU track and field

"There's some criteria when I first took this job as I wanted to keep in-state kids close. Obviously her being right down the road, she was a priority," Harmeyer said. "So starting off with high jump and hurdles, to me as a combined events coach, that's a good combo. If you can high jump well and hurdle well, those are massive points."

Wilson said her head coach at Flagstaff informed her that college coaches had grown interested in her should she compete as a multi athlete. With the state heptathlon following a week after her team's state meet, Wilson had the opportunity to record marks in the 200m, 800m, shot put and javelin.

"I never really considered it, but that was a great idea because hurdles and high jump were my strengths and those are like the two main components of a multi," Wilson said. "He started training us for that. That's when I really realized that it's really fun, something that is totally engaging and that I'm pretty good at."

Apart from the wide range of training needed to cover all of an athlete's skills in the multis, Harmeyer said Wilson took to the challenge of staying level throughout all the events.