Former ASU basketball player Michelle Tom helping Navajo Nation fight coronavirus

The Navajo nation has been hit especially hard during this crisis. The total number of positive tests has reached 1,321 and confirmed deaths 45, according to the Navajo Department of Health and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

This is largely due to the conditions in which many people live on the reservations.

“A lot of the conditions up there right now are like the opposite of what you want to be doing,” said Turner Thorne, who has coached several Native American players. “In this situation with this virus, you don’t want to have a lot of people in the home, you don’t want to have elders with young people, you want to have running water and that’s just not the situation for a lot of families up there.”

Tom says that the small, rural, Little Colorado facility reached its maximum capacity last week, and it resulted in a case-by-case decision of whom to let in. The hospital only has two ventilators, 22 beds, five OB beds (like a stretcher) and one emergency room doctor during the day. They have two ambulances and are hoping to get a third soon.

“We probably have the most limited resources and fewest beds for a facility for 17,000 people,” Tom said.