Football punted to spring, rest of fall in limbo as Big Sky makes decision

Idaho plans on exploring the non-conference idea, according to a statement from AD Terry Gawlik, while Montana AD Kent Haslam was quoted by multiple Montana reports saying he doesn’t anticipate any non-conference games in the fall.

Other non-conference games are up in the air and probably won't happen, including Northern Arizona’s matchups against South Dakota at home and at Eastern Washington. Wistrcill said the Big Sky should have a decision about non-conference games by next week.

He couldn’t share a start date, as the conference wants the NCAA and FCS to attempt to set dates for a playoff first. But with the hope comes some realism. If the pandemic continues the way it has and doesn’t slow down, Wistrcill wasn’t too confident about having any sports -- let alone football -- in the spring.

“Obviously we have to get control of this virus in this country,” he said. “We have to be sure we can have contact sports in a safe way. A lot will be determined what happens this fall on campuses. Once all students come back to campus, how can we manage the spread of virus at each of our locations. … If we are in the same place come March that we are in right now, there won’t be any college sports going on.”