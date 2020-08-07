Football punted to spring, rest of fall in limbo as Big Sky makes decision

It took some time to get it cleared up after a firestorm of reports -- some contradicting, some confirming -- but the Big Sky Conference is punting football to spring. Despite new answers, there are still plenty of things that aren't clear.
One in particular: What about the fate of the Olympic, or “non-revenue,” sports?
Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill spoke with media members via Zoom Friday morning, and somewhat addressed that question.
“We made a decision a few weeks ago to push back the other fall sports to Sept. 18, so we are going to monitor that situation real carefully,” he answered, although the original question was reworded through a Big Sky spokesperson back to Wistrcill. “You’re dealing with a little smaller population groups in that, so it is a little easier to track in those sports. Certainly it is under consideration whether or not those sports will play. … Plus the NCAA has not made a decision on those sports as well.”
He didn’t really clarify why no decision was made, other than the Big Sky was waiting on the NCAA and other conferences to make the call on the rest of the fall sports. The fall is home to arguably two of Northern Arizona’s top programs in recent memory in men’s cross country and women’s volleyball.
For now, the men's cross country team's hopes at a fifth-straight podium finish and the volleyball team's resurgence is in limbo.
The ultimate decision to move football came down to the Big Sky Presidents Council, which has the final say on decisions according to the Big Sky bylaws. The presidents met with the athletic directors for about 30 minutes, Wistrcill said, and then spoke among themselves without the ADs before making the final call to postpone football.
Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow was not made available Friday and had no statement at this time, according to a Northern Arizona Athletics spokesperson. Lumberjacks head football coach Chris Ball, however, was free to take some time to talk with local media.
Wistrcill shed some light on the future prospects of a spring football season, noting the conference is looking at an eight-game, Big Sky-only schedule at some point in the spring.
Wistrcill wasn’t able to detail any plans on a non-conference slate, noting that it is in the works in some way. However, according to media reports in the Big Sky, other ADs have expressed concerns and the slim chance of playing any non-conference games in the fall -- with spring being very TBD.
One was Eastern Washington AD Lynn Hickey, who told Ryan Collingwood of the Spokesman-Review, “We can’t even had a full practice right now, and some member schools are in areas that allow them to play. We’re not in that situation.”
Idaho plans on exploring the non-conference idea, according to a statement from AD Terry Gawlik, while Montana AD Kent Haslam was quoted by multiple Montana reports saying he doesn’t anticipate any non-conference games in the fall.
Other non-conference games are up in the air and probably won't happen, including Northern Arizona’s matchups against South Dakota at home and at Eastern Washington. Wistrcill said the Big Sky should have a decision about non-conference games by next week.
He couldn’t share a start date, as the conference wants the NCAA and FCS to attempt to set dates for a playoff first. But with the hope comes some realism. If the pandemic continues the way it has and doesn’t slow down, Wistrcill wasn’t too confident about having any sports -- let alone football -- in the spring.
“Obviously we have to get control of this virus in this country,” he said. “We have to be sure we can have contact sports in a safe way. A lot will be determined what happens this fall on campuses. Once all students come back to campus, how can we manage the spread of virus at each of our locations. … If we are in the same place come March that we are in right now, there won’t be any college sports going on.”
There was a large challenge facing each Big Sky school. Earlier this week the NCAA Board of Governors, after again passing the buck to each conference, made it a requirement that all players must have test results within 72 hours of competition.
That type of testing would be nearly impossible financially and logistically for most FCS schools.
“Yeah, it certainly was a big part of it, sort of a tipping point in some ways because of the requirement to do PCR testing for every student-athlete that would be practicing or competing every week,” Wistrcill said. “That presents a huge challenge to our schools. First of all in getting the actual tests in place and getting them back in time, making sure they are correctly getting the results.”
For Ball and many others across the college sports landscape, the Big Sky’s announcement and earlier reports came as no surprise. The pandemic had already forced almost half of the other FCS conferences to close up shop for the fall and hope for a better spring.
“It is what it is, but to everyone it’s not very shocking,” Ball said. “We made an attempt and tried to work it out. … We will play whenever they set the date.”
Eligibility concerns
It is unclear how eligibility will work for athletes who graduate in the winter or those who enroll early.
Usually the football season is done by then, so it wouldn’t be a problem, but it's possible an athlete plays a high school season and a college season within a few months of each other. But Ball wasn’t that concerned about it.
“I am assuming those kids will be able to come back,” Ball said of those who graduate in the winter. “We have a number of kids graduating in December and I would assume they could come back -- I don’t know why not. We got a ton of mid-year guys committed and I don’t think it will affect it that much.”
Wistrcill said that is another issue the NCAA needs to hash out before he could give any clarity as well.
Ball said the Lumberjacks will continue to practice as much as the Big Sky allows them. It is almost like the team is in a holding pattern until more details are hashed out by the Big Sky and the NCAA.
“We will practice as long as they let us practice,” Ball said. ” … As long as they continue to let us work, we will keep working.”
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
