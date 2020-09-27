Football preview: 2nd-year head coaches and star running backs set to lead Coconino, Flagstaff

If Todd Hanley and Mike Lapsley had it their way, each season the 4A Grand Canyon Region title would have to go through the Flagstaff and Coconino football programs.
Both have said it would be even better if it the crosstown game decided the title.
Coconino has been as good as it ever has the past two years, going 7-3 in 2018 and 9-1 in 2019 en route to its first Grand Canyon Region title since 2004. The Panthers, with Lapsley leading after taking over for Mike Moran, also earned their first state playoff appearance -- a first-round nail-biting 10-9 loss to Gila Ridge at Cromer Stadium -- since 2005.
Flagstaff, on the other hand, was just a couple close losses away from sniffing the 4A playoffs in 2019, going 6-4 with two one-score losses to Mohave and Coconino in Hanley's first season at the helm after he took over for co-head coaches Paul Wolf and Bob Castillo.
The teams are bit similar, each with second-year head coaches and star senior running backs with their own distinct styles. The goals are even similar: with the uncertainty and worries that a football season was even going to be allowed to kickoff now gone, each coach has his eyes on Week 1.
As for the the schedules, each team is playing just one non-region game with the normal six games against the Grand Canyon squads. If games are canceled due to COVID-19 exposures, the Arizona Interscholastic Association lowered the amount of games required to be playoff eligible to just four.
So, with football just days away, here's a look at the Panthers and Eagles 2020 season:
Coconino Panthers
Senior running back Zach Bennett has already -- in two seasons -- etched his name into Coconino's record books as one of the program's most proficient runners.
Bennett holds program records for carries in a season at 251, single-season rushing yards at 1,753, single-season rushing yards per game at 159.4 and for a career at 141.1. He also has the top marks for the most rushing touchdowns for a single game at five and he is tops in program history in career rushing TDs at 37 and counting -- 22 of which came in 2019, another record he holds.
Having that type of dominant and electric option in the backfield gives Lapsley and company more lofty expectations. The team also wants to make right on last season's one-point, first-round playoff loss to Gila Ridge.
The expectations are to repeat as region champs and, ideally, make some noise in the playoffs after going a perfect 6-0 in the region in 2019.
"We don't talk about it a lot, but I certainly know it is motivation for the returners with the way it ended leaving a bad taste in their mouths, they ar ready to get rid of that," Lapsley said.
While Bennett did have 251 of the Panthers' 450 total carries last year, he can't, and didn't, do it alone as part of his team's run-centered attack.
The Panthers do need to find replacements for Bennett's running mates in the backfield, having graduated their other six most productive rushers including quarterback Jordan Lucero.
Lapsley noted Manuel Cardoza, one of Coconino's top options on defense, to be a two-way guy and get some touches out of the backfield. Ryan Seery will handle the QB spot for Coconino.
While there isn't much experience in the backfield beside Bennett, Lapsley said the senior back has grown into a strong leader for the group.
"His efforts on the field and just his overall work ethic really allows a lot of guys to look next to them and say 'Holy crud man he's working this hard and we need to do the same,'" Lapsley said.
Defensively the Panthers return their top three tacklers from 2019 in Cardoza, Jonathan Jaramillo -- who could also see some time on offense -- and Andy Ruiz. The graduation of Riley Darnell on the defensive line leaves a bit of a whole, but Lapsley isn't too concerned over that.
With Cardoza leading the defense again after he was all over the field in 2019 with 13 tackles for loss, 98 total tackles and solid play in pass coverage, the Panthers look solid on that end heading into 2020.
On special teams Jesus Trejo is back after completely 24-of-25 PAT attempts and 4-of-5 field goal tries in six games as a junior last season.
Flagstaff Eagles
Fans are going to hear a lot about running backs when it comes to both Flagstaff and Coconino. Like their crosstown rivals, the Eagles have their own dominant senior running back in Luis Jaramillo.
While Jaramillo may not have his name strung throughout the program's record books, but he's been about as dominant as any running back in the 4A Conference since 2018.
Jaramillo rushed for 1,032 yards on 172 carries as a junior last year -- down from his breakout sophomore year where he rushed for 1,135 yards on just 125 carries for a ridiculous 9.1 yards per carry average.
While his production took a slight dip between the years, coming into his senior season Jaramillo looks like a totally different athlete. Hanley noted how much work Jaramillo put into the weight room to transform his body and improve his agility by dropping some body fat.
With the added quickness Jaramillo can dance around tacklers instead of relying purely on his strength to bowl over defenders.
"You talk about commitment to the weight room and training, and he's transformed his body," Hanley said. "He's still the tough, hard-nosed -- I always say kinda like an Earl Campbell style. He's faster and agile and can catch the ball."
Of course, Jaramillo isn't just the Eagles' top option offensively. He is arguably one of their best defenders at inside linebacker where he recorded seven tackles for a loss and 33 total tackles.
The Eagles did lose some athletes on that end of the field from a year ago, but Hanley said the young guys filling in are hungry to prove their worth.
"I turn around and I watch our defense and think 'These guys are ready,' I don't have any worries there," Hanley said. "We got some really good kids there and they put in the time in the weights and it's going to show."
One of the most physically imposing of them all is junior Nick Morrow -- Flagstaff's 6-foot-7 defensive end and tight end. Morrow's numbers from 2019 don't stand out much at all, only nine recorded tackles in three games, but now a year older and growing into his big frame, Hanley expects a breakout for the big man.
He could prove to be a favorite red zone target for first-year starting quarterback Morgan Bewley.
Bewley was kept on the sideline in 2019, playing behind then-senior slinger Joe Weidinger. Hanley said he wanted to keep Bewley as a second-string QB to keep him healthy just in case Weidinger got hurt, and now is hopeful and excited to see Bewley run the offense.
Not far behind Bewley is his backup, Bodie Maier -- whose teammates compared to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray because of his dual-threat style.
Over on special teams Jace Wetzel returns as a dynamite returner and a solid option for the offense with his speed. He took two kickoffs to the house for TDs in 2019 and averaged 37 yards per return.
Week 1
Because Northern Arizona isn't playing Big Sky football this fall, the Walkup Skydome never got the turf down. That has displaced the Eagles a bit, as they have used the Skydome for home games for much of the past few decades.
This year the Eagles will share Cromer Stadium with Coconino.
For Week 1 specifically, both teams open at home. Flagstaff will face region rival Mingus Union at 4 p.m., while Coconino is slated to host Marcos de Niza out of the 4A Desert Sky at 7 p.m. -- assuming the Flagstaff game doesn't run late.
Games are limited to 10% capacity, and each player is receiving two tickets according to Flagstaff Unified School District's spectator plans. Visiting teams will get 50 tickets and masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
The capacity limitations do not include the teams, cheerleaders, game workers, or coaches who will be required to follow all health protocols.
