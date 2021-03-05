Following last-second win over Southern Utah, Lumberjacks head to Eastern Washington

"We have to obviously keep him contained because he is very good on his feet," Ball said Monday during a Zoom interview. "We got to eliminate the big plays. Last year -- I hate watching last year's game, just so you know -- it was really hard. I think we have improved our personnel and the ones who were playing last year have gotten better, and our scheme is quite a bit different."

The Lumberjacks started two freshman corners Saturday in Morgan Vest and Kamdan Hightower, who came up with a pick-six in his first college game.

The Lumberjacks kept Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller relatively in check, holding the first-year starter to 288 yards passing, but he still tossed five touchdowns. Miller had a long throw of 41, doing most of his damage in the short and intermediate passing game -- which was the Lumberjacks' game plan in the 34-33 Saturday win.

The trick this weekend is that Barriere is a better quarterback and Eastern Washington, although it lost its first game, is a better team than Southern Utah.