Following last-second win over Southern Utah, Lumberjacks head to Eastern Washington

Recently, when the Northern Arizona football team has faced Eastern Washington, the Lumberjacks couldn't pull off wins over the Big Sky power.
The Eagles (0-1) have beaten the Lumberjacks (1-0) three times since 2016. Each game feels like it had its own drama. In the first two meetings, then-Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus suffered his broken collarbone injuries. Last season, while Cookus was healthy, the Lumberjacks were blown out 66-38 in a game that head coach Chris Ball sure isn't too fond of.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere -- who was voted preseason Big Sky Conference MVP for the 2020 fall season before it was delayed -- threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-38 passing. Throw in 101 rushing yards and a score with his legs and Barriere just about routed the Lumberjacks on his own.
This season, with a revamped but young secondary, keeping Barriere in check is easier said than done despite a solid showing in the opening win over Southern Utah.
"We have to obviously keep him contained because he is very good on his feet," Ball said Monday during a Zoom interview. "We got to eliminate the big plays. Last year -- I hate watching last year's game, just so you know -- it was really hard. I think we have improved our personnel and the ones who were playing last year have gotten better, and our scheme is quite a bit different."
The Lumberjacks started two freshman corners Saturday in Morgan Vest and Kamdan Hightower, who came up with a pick-six in his first college game.
The Lumberjacks kept Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller relatively in check, holding the first-year starter to 288 yards passing, but he still tossed five touchdowns. Miller had a long throw of 41, doing most of his damage in the short and intermediate passing game -- which was the Lumberjacks' game plan in the 34-33 Saturday win.
The trick this weekend is that Barriere is a better quarterback and Eastern Washington, although it lost its first game, is a better team than Southern Utah.
Barriere went for 339 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception against No. 19 Idaho in Eastern Washington's weird and somewhat dramatic season-opening loss in Moscow, Idaho.
Drama in Game 1
Things got weird in the No. 22 Eagles' first game.
Tied at 21-all with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Eastern Washington had a field goal called no good because a referee wasn't paying attention, leading to outcry on social media Saturday.
The play was even reviewed but the call on the field stood: a missed field goal.
The mistake forced the Big Sky to release an apology that acknowledged the mistakes made and blaming the setup at Idaho's stadium, the Kibbie Dome.
"The physical setup of the scoreboard and catwalk directly adjacent to the uprights in this end zone of the Kibbie Dome create unique conditions when determining whether a kick is a good. In light of these circumstances, the Big Sky is evaluating the mechanics of where officials are located during a field goal or extra point attempt to be positioned better to evaluate these type of plays," the statement said.
Eventually Idaho rattled off 14 points in a row to win 28-21. It's safe to assume Eastern Washington is entering the Northern Arizona game a little mad.
"We got to worry about ourselves," Ball said. "We got to fix the things that we need to fix from Saturday -- which is a whole bunch of things."
