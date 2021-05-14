FLYRS grows cycling community in Flagstaff, gives underprivileged kids access to bikes

A local nonprofit centered around mountain biking aims to give local kids more access to the sport.
The FLagstaff Youth RiderS (FLYRS), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Flagstaff, is gearing up for summer, with multi-age cycling programs ideal for outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mountain biking lends itself well to a COVID-type environment. It is an inherently socially distanced sport, out in the fresh air and away from large groups of people,” said executive director Tyler Nelson.
FLYRS is the only comprehensive youth mountain biking organization in Flagstaff, and due to huge demand has grown from a handful of participants in 2006 to more than 300 in the 2019-20 season. It offers seasonal skills programs for kids ages 2-18 in the spring, summer and fall, with scholarships available for every session.
The organization also has a Middle School Composite Team that offers Flagstaff-based middle school students an opportunity to race in the AICL (Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League) mountain bike races each fall.
The goal, Nelson said, of the group and its scholarships is not only to grow the sport locally, but also allow kids from underprivileged families access to the bicycles to get on the trail. The organization is planning program expansions focused on serving a diverse range of kids, including those who wouldn't normally be able to afford a sport like mountain biking.
“There’s the cost of the bikes, the equipment, everything. And even more, getting these bikes has been a struggle during COVID because of the high demand. So we have a stable of them we can have our kids use to enjoy the sport,” Nelson said.
The local nonprofit came into being due to demand from Flagstaff families. Before becoming the founder and first executive director of FLYRS, Nelson was a commercial airline pilot with a passion for mountain biking and two kids who didn’t have an organized way to learn the sport with other children their age.
After first organizing FLYRS as a club, Nelson soon realized that it would better serve the community as an official nonprofit organization.
“Prior to my transition from a pilot with SkyWest Airlines to full-time Executive Director, I took a nine-month leave of absence to complete the process of incorporating FLYRS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. When the leave was up, the FLYRS had turned into quite a comprehensive organization on our way to serving almost 300 kids that year, and I decided that growing this organization was what I needed to focus on.”
Beside simply giving access to bicycles, Nelson said FLYRS hopes to incorporate resilience and leadership into all its programs.
“Joining a group like this can be a real leadership opportunity for the kids. They have to take charge of what they’re doing on the trail or on the mountain and that can translate to the rest of their lives,” Nelson said.
FLYRS will run after-school sessions at Puente De Hozho and Marshall Elementary in its next season, with several other schools slated to participate in the fall.
For more information on programs and how to support FLYRS, visit www.flyrsaz.com.
“I love mountain biking, and I think if we are able to give the kids access to do it, they’ll fall in love with it too,” Nelson said.
