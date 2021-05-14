FLYRS grows cycling community in Flagstaff, gives underprivileged kids access to bikes

“There’s the cost of the bikes, the equipment, everything. And even more, getting these bikes has been a struggle during COVID because of the high demand. So we have a stable of them we can have our kids use to enjoy the sport,” Nelson said.

The local nonprofit came into being due to demand from Flagstaff families. Before becoming the founder and first executive director of FLYRS, Nelson was a commercial airline pilot with a passion for mountain biking and two kids who didn’t have an organized way to learn the sport with other children their age.

After first organizing FLYRS as a club, Nelson soon realized that it would better serve the community as an official nonprofit organization.

“Prior to my transition from a pilot with SkyWest Airlines to full-time Executive Director, I took a nine-month leave of absence to complete the process of incorporating FLYRS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. When the leave was up, the FLYRS had turned into quite a comprehensive organization on our way to serving almost 300 kids that year, and I decided that growing this organization was what I needed to focus on.”

Beside simply giving access to bicycles, Nelson said FLYRS hopes to incorporate resilience and leadership into all its programs.