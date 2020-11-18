Flying with confidence: Flagstaff volleyball set for 3rd straight 4A semifinals appearance

Beth Haglin and the Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team have had a thing this season for knocking off some of the best in the 4A Conference.
The Eagles pushed top-seeded Notre Dame Prep to five sets, nearly pulling off the upset after leading 2-0 before losing to a late rally by the Saints at the War Memorial Gymnasium. Just two days later, Flagstaff took down fourth-seeded Seton Catholic in five sets to cap off the regular season.
And most recently, against a non-Catholic school, the sixth-seeded Eagles upset the third-seeded Deer Valley Skyhawks Tuesday night in the 4A state tournament quarterfinals.
Flagstaff will have to do it again Thursday night in Tucson at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic.
With the recent run of upsets in mind, there is plenty for a resilient group of Eagles to be confident about with the semifinals up next.
"The biggest thing that these girls have is that they're so resilient," Haglin said just before practice Wednesday at the War Memorial Gymnasium. "That's what I've talked about before even with all of the things going on with me, they are just resilient. They are a really close-knit group and family, so when someone gets down someone else steps up. Obviously beating Seton, beating Deer Valley gave us that confidence but they aren't overconfident by any means. They are just coming in, playing hard and that's all we do, just keep pounding."
Counting the playoffs, the Eagles are 2-1 against teams seeded in the top five of the 4A playoffs this year, showing a bit of a different gear against the powers of the conference.
There is a reason for that, too.
Flagstaff was outplaying Notre Dame in the first two sets, but didn't hold on. Somewhere a switch was flipped for the Seton and Deer Valley wins.
Haglin said the switch really has come down to execution. It isn't just the "coach speak" that many employ; when the Eagles execute their game plan things seem to turn out positive.
"We do what we can as a coaching staff to prepare them and then we hopefully get in and execute," Haglin said. "That's when we struggled (Tuesday). We had plan and they weren't executing what we were supposed to be doing. ... We talked about it and they started making adjustments and good resulted."
Breaking through
Flagstaff hasn't made a state championship match since winning the Division III state title in 2013.
Since then the Eagles have made at least the quarterfinals each season and the semifinals five times -- including an ongoing three straight appearances.
A big part of the reason its been so long since the Eagles have gotten through to the finals, Haglin said, is just personnel.
There's been plenty of talent in the Eagles program since, but Haglin noted that once you get into the semifinals it comes down to the smallest of talent differences -- especially in the 4A where anyone can beat anyone in the top part of the standings.
Once you're at that point it's all about mental toughness when the team on the other side of the net has similar talent you do.
"They are just high school kids," Haglin said, noting how she reminds her players not to get too swept up in the moment. "It is literally just a high school volleyball game. It's not like watching the top Pac-12 teams. It's a high school match, everyone is at the same mental state. No one is superior mentally than the next."
This year's Flagstaff team has a strong rotation and group but it is relatively young at key spots such as setter and outside hitter -- star juniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez's positions. While they aren't all that inexperienced with three seasons of varsity on the resumes, Haglin noted that most title-winning teams are loaded with seniors -- just like Flagstaff's 2013 squad.
In all the Eagles have four seniors, who are all contributors. and a loaded junior class of nine. It is worth noting the Eagles won the 2012 behind a strong crop of juniors as there are some interesting parallels between those teams and the current.
"I think this year we have a really well-rounded package," Haglin said. "We don't have the experience in some of the key areas but what we have is heart, work ethic and the desire to never give up."
No commits
Haglin noted an interesting tidbit about her team: there are no players on the Eagles roster who have committed to play college volleyball -- not really for a lack talent either.
Meanwhile, teams like Salpointe, Seton and Notre Dame consistently have players move on to the next level.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!