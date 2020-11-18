Flying with confidence: Flagstaff volleyball set for 3rd straight 4A semifinals appearance

There's been plenty of talent in the Eagles program since, but Haglin noted that once you get into the semifinals it comes down to the smallest of talent differences -- especially in the 4A where anyone can beat anyone in the top part of the standings.

Once you're at that point it's all about mental toughness when the team on the other side of the net has similar talent you do.

"They are just high school kids," Haglin said, noting how she reminds her players not to get too swept up in the moment. "It is literally just a high school volleyball game. It's not like watching the top Pac-12 teams. It's a high school match, everyone is at the same mental state. No one is superior mentally than the next."

This year's Flagstaff team has a strong rotation and group but it is relatively young at key spots such as setter and outside hitter -- star juniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez's positions. While they aren't all that inexperienced with three seasons of varsity on the resumes, Haglin noted that most title-winning teams are loaded with seniors -- just like Flagstaff's 2013 squad.