Flying high: NAU cross country, worldwide endurance athletes use Flagstaff’s altitude as training tactic

The interest in altitude training led to the Center of High Altitude Training opening on the NAU campus in 1995. In 2009, HYPO2 Sport picked up the program and continued to keep Flagstaff a prime location for altitude training.

“I think it’s special that we just get to be up here year round and train. I think we get a lot more out of it,” said Pipi Eitel, a senior on the NAU cross country team.

The Lumberjack athletes have been aware and grateful of the opportunity they have to consistently train in the high country. Eitel is from Belgrade, Montana, a town that sits at just under 5,000 feet, but she said she still notices the difference when it comes to running in Flagstaff.

“All of our races this season, with the exception of regionals, are at 2,000 feet or below so it’s always like an extra boost,” Eitel said. “When we go down to sea level, and we’re racing, we’re a really strong team.”

Flagstaff’s altitude is immediately recognizable to athletes coming from lower elevation, even if they have experienced it before.