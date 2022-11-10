Flagstaff's West sisters sign to play soccer at Fort Lewis College

Fort Lewis College women’s soccer gained two signees from Flagstaff on Wednesday when Taylor and Lauren West -- seniors, twins and members of the Eagles girls soccer team -- signed their letters of intent to play for the Skyhawks in Durango, Colorado, at a ceremony at Flagstaff High School.

The goal, once the twins get to Colorado, will be for the coaches to tell the two apart. Even those who have known them for years still struggle with that occasionally.

“I think I finally figured out who’s who, and now you’re leaving,” Flagstaff athletic director Jeannine Brandel said.

The West sisters, flanked by friends, family, teammates and coaches, signed ahead of their final varsity season, which is set to begin in December.

The pair is relieved they could sign to the same school.

“It was super exciting. I don’t think either of us really imagined that we’d both get recruited to the same team. So to be here with all of our friends and all of our teammates, signing to the same school, is amazing,” Taylor said.

“I think we wanted to but we weren’t sure if we’d be able to. We kind of kept our options open, and now we’re thankful that we can do it,” Lauren added.

Many of their longtime coaches feel the same way.

“It’s pretty cool that they’re going to stick together, and it’s kind of a testament to how great of players they both are, to both warrant a scholarship and both warrant a spot at the next level. It’s been fun to watch them kind of progress into the individual players that they are at this point,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Barquin said.

The girls started playing soccer at about age 4, and truly began taking it seriously around age 8 when they started playing with a local club. Many of their current Eagles teammates were on the club with them.

The West sisters were, and still are, known by coaches and teammates primarily for their toughness. Multiple people called them “bullies” on the field due to their physical style of play.

The only problem with their similar looks is that, while their teammates have learned to tell them apart, the opposition can’t always do so. There’s been a few times it’s gotten them in minor trouble on the field.

“Sometimes it’s a disadvantage,” Lauren said, chuckling, “Sometimes if one of us makes the ref mad, they’ll forget that there’s two of us. Like I’ll get a foul and she gets yelled at, or the other way around.”

Mostly, their bond is an advantage on the field.

“You thought you got done with one twin, then the other one’s hitting you,” Barquin said.

They had started as defenders. Lauren is still in that spot, playing in a unit that allowed just seven goals in regular season and playoff matches last year as the Eagles went 14-1 (6-0 Grand Canyon Region) and reached the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals. Taylor has moved up into more of an attacking position.

“I’m really excited for this year, and I’m really excited for their future. To have Lauren in the back line and Taylor going forward now, still bullying people, but bullying them in separate ways, it’s really cool to watch, and I’m excited to see the growth as leaders and on the field,” Eagles head coach Savannah Berry said.

The sisters made a verbal commitment late in the spring. The pressure of the whole recruiting process was lifted for the twins.

Both are interested in studying exercise science or physiology. They are involved with Flagstaff's sports medicine program and can often be seen roaming sidelines at other sports' contests to gain some experience ahead of college.

Before thinking too hard about their college careers, though, they have one more high school goal to accomplish. They were both freshmen on the 2019-20 state title team. Now, as seniors, they want to have success and lift another gold ball to end their high school experience.

“Now we just play our senior year, and we want to win another state championship,” Taylor said.