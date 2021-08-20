Flagstaff's Spencer Smith makes move to new role

Spencer Smith was already a productive defensive player for the Flagstaff Eagles football team. Now, as he enters his senior year following a position change, the Eagles will depend on him to take another step.
Smith finished his junior year as an outside linebacker in the 2020 season tied for a team high in sacks (2) and interceptions (2) and second in tackles (64) in eight games.
In first-year head coach Sean Manning’s defense, Smith will move up a row in the formation, starting at defensive end.
While it was initially an uncomfortable move, Manning told him it would be best for the defense as a unit, and he bought in right away.
“I don’t care where I play. I’ll do anything as long as I’m out there,” he said.
He has seen himself improve throughout preseason training, too.
“When we first started, my only rush was a bull rush. I’d just go straight up the middle. And now I can work different moves,” Smith said.
Manning noted Smith’s size -- he is listed as six-foot-one and 210 pounds on Flagstaff’s MaxPreps roster, though he has likely grown significantly over the summer -- and strength -- Smith was one of two players who recently hit a personal record of 500 pounds on the squad rack. But his experience as a linebacker is what could lead to success right away on the defensive line.
“As an outside backer, a lot of his reads and keys and responsibilities are based off the defensive end in front of him. So he understands how they work together and complement each other. And now he knows both positions and how the two can help each other succeed,” Manning said.
Smith’s love for defense, and specifically the physical aspect of it, developed when he started playing full-contact, tackle football in eighth grade. He was not as skilled as he wanted to be, but dedicated himself to the weight room and in practice. In his sophomore year, he made a mid-season jump from JV to varsity, as coaches recognized his skill.
It was actually an offensive play that stood out to Manning, who was on the Eagles’ JV staff in Smith’s sophomore year.
“The first time I saw him he was in a JV game and caught a crossing route here on the 30, three kids bounced right off of him and he ran it in for a touchdown. And physically he looked dominant,” Manning said.
Now, Smith has grown into his role on defense, though he will also likely play on many offensive snaps as the Eagles’ fullback, too.
Defense is the focus, though, as he believes his best shot to play college football following this academic year is as an outside linebacker or defensive end-linebacker hybrid.
While Smith’s senior year film will be him making plays from the front, Manning said he has had conversations with college recruiting staffs that have been promising. If he is productive at any spot on defense, it bodes well for Smith to get college looks.
“If he shows that athleticism, playmaking, all that, they’d see it and he could get recognized. I told Spencer that and it made him feel more comfortable. He told me, ‘I’m all in, coach,’” Manning said.
It is likely that Smith will have opportunities to shine early and often. Fellow defensive end Nick Morrow, who has received football offers from Baylor, the University of California and Northern Arizona, will likely deal with two -- sometimes three -- blockers on opposing offensive lines on a majority of plays. One-on-one matchups and more plays coming to his side of the field could allow Smith to make highlight tackles and rack up statistics.
“I think a lot of teams will be scared of him, and then they’ll go at me,” Smith said of Morrow. “But I don’t see it as pressure, I’m excited for it.”
As for college recruiting, Smith said he will think about that when the opportunity arises. He has not officially announced any scholarship or roster offers yet, but hopes with production on the field that they will start to mount.
His primary intention, at least for the moment, is helping Flagstaff attain a winning record in the 2021 season, which begins Sept. 3 with a road game at Peoria High School.
“There have been a couple schools interested. But really I’m focused on this high school season, showing what I’ve got this year, and the other stuff will hopefully come,” Smith said.