Flagstaff's Spencer Smith makes move to new role

“As an outside backer, a lot of his reads and keys and responsibilities are based off the defensive end in front of him. So he understands how they work together and complement each other. And now he knows both positions and how the two can help each other succeed,” Manning said.

Smith’s love for defense, and specifically the physical aspect of it, developed when he started playing full-contact, tackle football in eighth grade. He was not as skilled as he wanted to be, but dedicated himself to the weight room and in practice. In his sophomore year, he made a mid-season jump from JV to varsity, as coaches recognized his skill.

It was actually an offensive play that stood out to Manning, who was on the Eagles’ JV staff in Smith’s sophomore year.

“The first time I saw him he was in a JV game and caught a crossing route here on the 30, three kids bounced right off of him and he ran it in for a touchdown. And physically he looked dominant,” Manning said.

Now, Smith has grown into his role on defense, though he will also likely play on many offensive snaps as the Eagles’ fullback, too.

Defense is the focus, though, as he believes his best shot to play college football following this academic year is as an outside linebacker or defensive end-linebacker hybrid.