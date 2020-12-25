Flagstaff's Max Davis races to Daily Sun boys XC athlete of year honor

Davis posted a 5,000-meters best time of 15:24.8 at Crossroads Park in Gilbert, breaking his previous PR that he set his junior year by nearly six seconds. It makes sense why Eagles head coach Trina Painter said his fitness was the best it has ever been during his decorated high school career.

"I've gotta say, I am kinda disappointed," Davis said of his title meet performance. "Dayton took it out really fast at the very beginning, so it was almost like he beat me in the first 100 meters. I wish I would have gone out with him and even if he would have beat me at the end, I could have put up more of a fight. With that said, I do think it is the best shape I have ever been in. But I am disappointed we didn't have another two or three weeks to prepare for state, because I think I might have been able to have a chance at gold."