The Flagstaff Eagles let their opening football game slip away Friday afternoon, falling 35-33 to the Greenway Demons at the Walkup Skydome.

The Eagles’ 33 points were the most they’ve scored dating back to Week 5 of the 2022 season. Eagles junior running back Jadon Wetzel finished with 181 yards, along with a touchdown, and freshman quarterback Chase Brown threw for close to 250 yards and two scores.

Wetzel shakes off a few defenders and just gets into the end zone.Flagstaff extends its lead to 14-6. 0:22 1Q pic.twitter.com/vteLl0dY8G — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 25, 2023

But the offensive production wasn’t enough to hold off the Demons. Greenway was led by junior quarterback Tyler McNally, who threw four touchdown passes -- one in each quarter -- and continually found ways to move the chains at crucial moments. Three of his touchdown passes went to junior receiver Christian Shetler.

“I was just reading the defense the entire time. They had one high safety, so we were going to throw seams. And they decided they were going to back up and play off, and that opened up the hitches and other stuff,” McNally said. “It’s one of the best games we’ve played offensively; the O-line was really good."

Eagles coach Mickey Clements said his team couldn’t make the one crucial move to force a turnover or stop the opposition's momentum when needed.

“I give a lot of credit to the way they played. The line was really good, and the quarterback made the big plays when they needed them. We would play well early on in the drives and then in the big moments we just couldn’t get off the field,” he said.

The Eagles left some potential points off the board. In their last two offensive drives of the contest, they reached the red zone, with both drives ending without points -- including a missed field goal and a turnover on downs.

“It’s coming together. The hard part is to have these long drives and not finish them. We were moving the ball and getting into a rhythm, and then it seemed like when we got near the end zone we couldn’t keep it going,” Clements said.

Down 28-27 in the fourth quarter, the Eagles missed a kick from 37 yards out and gave the ball back to the Demons. Greenway capitalized, as McNally hit senior Devari Wade for a touchdown to increase the lead to 35-27.

With 3:26 left to play, Flagstaff drove down the field in response. The drive started with a long reception by junior Chase Carlson, who caught the contest’s opening touchdown on Flagstaff’s first drive.

The Eagles got inside the Demons’ 10-yard line, but a sack brought them back all the way to the 20.

Brown’s fourth-down pass fell out of the hands of senior Mariano Birdno, who had an excellent day for the Eagles with an early touchdown pass and three tackles for loss on defense. The drop resulted in a turnover on downs, and Birdno appeared to injure his knee on the play.

“He’s in a lot of pain. He’s not a guy who’s going to go down easy, but we won’t know until he gets it evaluated,” Clements said of Birdno.

With two timeouts left and less than two minutes to play, Flagstaff had to get a stop and hope for a miracle.

And it almost happened.

The Eagles drew a three-and-out from the Demons, who ran the ball three consecutive times to run down the clock. Senior linebacker Ben Wolters, who had two tackles for loss on the day, provided important plays on the drive. On fourth down, the Eagles called their final timeout with 37 seconds to play. The offense huddled, thinking of ways to go down the field with little time and attempt a last-second score.

Flagstaff gets a stop on 3rd. The Eagles will get the ball back with about 30 seconds left pic.twitter.com/C8XoQNLNXb — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 25, 2023

However, Greenway’s punter couldn’t corral a high snap, and the ball rolled into the back of the end zone. Flagstaff sophomore Cullen Callander fell on it for a touchdown. With 32 seconds left to play, the Eagles needed just a two-point conversion to draw even.

In the chaos of the moment, Flagstaff couldn’t get set up and was assessed a penalty for a delay of game on the attempt.

Brown’s pass was tipped at the line and fell harmlessly incomplete. Greenway fell on the host’s last-ditch onside kick attempt and knelt out the clock for the win.

Greenway started its season 1-0 with the 4A Conference win, and will take a bye week off before hosting Deer Valley on Sept. 7.

The 4A Eagles will attempt to right the ship with a game against Las Vegas opponent Somerset Academy at the Walkup Skydome next week.

Despite the disappointing loss, Clements was proud of the effort.

“Mistakes were made, but the guys rallied around each other. There was so much fight out there, and you can’t help but be incredibly proud,” he said.