Flagstaff's late comeback attempt falls just short on homecoming

Flagstaff came out smoking defensively in the second half. The Eagles put slight tweaks into their defensive game plan and forced Winslow into three punts in as many drives in the third quarter.

“We were kind of jumping the gun, I guess you could say, moving a little too fast. We were just forgetting the fundamentals. And we got back to that and shut them down in the second half,” Doucette said.

However, Flagstaff could not move the ball much themselves, and the 14-6 score held into the end of the third quarter.

Finally, early in the fourth quarter, Flagstaff got the ball on a punt return into Winslow territory. Sena caught his second touchdown on a three-yard reception with 10:35 left in the game. The two-point conversion pass was intercepted, and Flagstaff still trailed 14-12.

Again, the Eagles defense stood strong, forcing another punt. Down just two points, Flagstaff got the ball to Winslow’s 10-yard line, and were at first and goal with a chance to score late and take a lead.

However, a pair of penalties and a tackle for loss moved the Eagles back to the 27-yard line on fourth down, and the drive ended without scoring.