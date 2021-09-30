Flagstaff's late comeback attempt falls just short on homecoming

Flagstaff’s late comeback attempt fell just short Thursday night, as the Eagles football team fell 14-12 at home to the Winslow Bulldogs, snapping their undefeated start to the season.
Down 14-0 late in the second quarter, the Eagles scored two touchdowns, but a failed extra point on the first score and a failed two-point conversion on the second touchdown ended up being the difference.
“We knew we could do it. We just needed to kick it into gear, and we were almost there,” said senior linebacker Collin Doucette.
Flagstaff got out to a surprisingly slow start offensively. The Eagles received the opening kick and senior Gunner Price returned it all the way to Winslow’s 25-yard line. Three plays later, though, the Eagles threw an interception in the Bulldogs red zone, failing to capitalize on solid field position with a score.
The Bulldogs responded with a long drive. They marched the ball down the field and finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run by senior Gage Thomas. The Bulldogs missed their extra point, but went up 6-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kick, Price had another long return for the Eagles. Their offense moved the ball some, advancing to Winslow’s 10-yard line. However, they fumbled a snap, and Winslow picked it up for a turnover.
“We put two great drives together and turned the ball over twice on a pick and a fumble, and came away with nothing. So it was just another first quarter where we couldn’t put points on the board. Those penalties and a screen to the wrong side hurt us again. We know we’re capable, but just have to put it together,” coach Sean Manning said.
A few minutes later, Winslow senior receiver Micah Johnson got open downfield for a 67-yard touchdown reception. The Eagles converted the two-point conversion and went up 14-0 with 11:11 left in the second quarter.
Again, Flagstaff got past Winslow’s 50-yard line on the next drive, but was forced to punt. Winslow’s quarterback fumbled the ball rolling out of the pocket on its drive, though, and Doucette fell on it for a takeaway.
Forcing a turnover was the spark he felt the Eagles needed defensively.
“We were down in the red zone and we had it. I thought that really gave us a lot of momentum, Doucette said.
Flagstaff had to punt the ball away again, but played solid defense to force a Winslow punt, giving the Eagles a chance to score late in the second quarter.
The Eagles put together their best offensive drive to that point with less than a minute to go in the half. Junior receiver Holden Sena got open for a long touchdown reception -- his first of two in the game -- with just eight seconds left to give Flagstaff some momentum and cut the deficit to just one score, 14-6 at halftime.
Flagstaff came out smoking defensively in the second half. The Eagles put slight tweaks into their defensive game plan and forced Winslow into three punts in as many drives in the third quarter.
“We were kind of jumping the gun, I guess you could say, moving a little too fast. We were just forgetting the fundamentals. And we got back to that and shut them down in the second half,” Doucette said.
However, Flagstaff could not move the ball much themselves, and the 14-6 score held into the end of the third quarter.
Finally, early in the fourth quarter, Flagstaff got the ball on a punt return into Winslow territory. Sena caught his second touchdown on a three-yard reception with 10:35 left in the game. The two-point conversion pass was intercepted, and Flagstaff still trailed 14-12.
Again, the Eagles defense stood strong, forcing another punt. Down just two points, Flagstaff got the ball to Winslow’s 10-yard line, and were at first and goal with a chance to score late and take a lead.
However, a pair of penalties and a tackle for loss moved the Eagles back to the 27-yard line on fourth down, and the drive ended without scoring.
The Eagles got the ball back again, following another defensive stop. With under four minutes remaining in the game, Flagstaff got the ball back at its own 45-yard line. The Eagles got a first down on a catch by Sena. Then, they got another first down, but fumbled the ball away to Winslow with just 2:50 left in the game.
Flagstaff’s defense forced another punt, but had the ball in deep in its own end with just 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles threw three incompletions on long pass attempts. On the last play of the game, senior Jake Weidinger caught a pass, and got nearly to midfield before being tackled as the clock expired. Winslow celebrated knocking off Flagstaff on its homecoming game night.
“We shut them out and did what we needed to. Losing sucks but I was proud of the second half,” Doucette said. “We knew we could do it. We just needed to kick it into gear, and we were almost there.”
The loss moved Flagstaff’s record to 4-1. Despite the defeat, and some frustrated tears from players that resulted from it, Manning said the Eagles are still in good shape. They are set to host Marcos de Niza next Friday as they begin the second half of the schedule with several region opponents.
“I told them, ‘Just dwell on this tonight, and don’t let it keep you up, and focus on school tomorrow and we’ll talk more soon.’ We’ll start looking at film tomorrow and get ready for Marcos,” Manning said.