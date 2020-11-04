Flagstaff's hunt for more D-II cross country dominance starts; young Coconino looking to make splash in D-III

Three of the sophomores listed above have posted personal bests this season. Smith is the only who hasn't, as her 19:53 mark set at the 2019 Desert Twilight XC Festival still stands as her best -- and would be the top mark in the D-III North.

So far Smith's season best in 2020 is a 20:06.8 set at the Bradshaw Mountain XC Invite. There is still plenty for Coconino to be excited about when it comes to the budding star.

"She comes from a really good family that has experience in running," Taylor said of Wheaten, noting her sister Woodlyn, who starred for Coconino before heading off to run in college at Grand Canyon. "She has that experience of seeing her sister run, so she definitely wants to compete, and she has that competitiveness to do that and push herself."

The season-best time of 20:06.8 is good for third in the North, just seconds off Prescott's Briar Williams and Snowflake's Alyssa Hall.

Over on the boys side, Coconino's goal is to get top runners Adin Scott and Ryan Quintero qualified as individuals. The two need to finish in the top seven of athletes whose teams don't make it to state as teams.

"They've been training really well together, so we are trying to get those two boys individually qualified," Taylor said.

Meet info

All race results will be posted live on Wingfootfinish.com. The Flagstaff girls race at 10:15 a.m. and the boys race at 11:15 a.m. The Coconino boys race at 3:30 p.m. at girls follow at 4 p.m.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

