Flagstaff's hunt for more D-II cross country dominance starts; young Coconino looking to make splash in D-III

The Division II Flagstaff Eagles cross country program is once again in the hunt to defend its streak on the boys and girls side. Meanwhile, D-III Coconino has some young Panthers hoping to show what they can do in Thursday's sectional races.
Flagstaff will run Thursday morning at Crossroads Park in Gilbert in the Metro Sectional event and Coconino gets the afternoon slot at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in north Phoenix for the North Sectional. Around three or four teams will make it out of the D-II Metro boys and girls races, while four from the D-III North boys race and three from the girls will move on to next week's state meet in Gilbert -- depending on the amount of teams that finish with a full team.
Here's a look at how each team lines up ahead of the state meet qualifiers:
Flagstaff Eagles
The run at a sixth straight state title in both the boys and girls races starts Thursday for Flagstaff. First, they have to get past the section races.
Eight of the top nine times in the D-II Metro belong to the Eagles girls, with a familiar name at the top. Mia Hall leads the section with a blistering time of 17:53.5 that she set at the Desert Twilight XC Festival 5K race on Oct. 2.
That mark is also the sophomore's PR and is second in the entire D-II behind Casteel's Kyah Zurek.
It's hard not to compare Mia to her sister, former Eagles star Hana Hall. But Mia is picking up right where her sister left off. When Hana was a sophomore, before she made her way to Flagstaff High School, her PR in the 5,000-meter cross country race was 18:39.9 -- well behind Mia's mark of sub-18 minutes.
Who knows how much better the younger Hall sister can get, but the future certainly seems bright for the young Eagle.
"She's on a path to be basically a top-ranked athlete in the United States by the time she is a senior," Eagles head coach Trina Painter said during a phone interview Wednesday. "While she is running amazing for a sophomore, if you look at other kids and athletes, she is not the fastest one in the entire state. Some of the older girls are still faster."
The rest of the Eagles' flock of runners should create some low scores and get the team past the sectional race, with Allie Thurgood, Breana Biggambler and Alyssa Harris all falling close in line with each other.
Flagstaff isn't nearly as dominant on the boys side compared to the girls, but there is still the star power up front with Max Davis and Lance Harris holding the No. 2 and No. 3 times in the Metro standings.
Can't forget about the depth, either.
Ryan Hatch, Troy Baker and Robert Parker slot in just outside the top 10 -- which could give the Eagles the added points they need going ahead with five runners in the top 15 heading into sectionals.
Only Centennial has more in the top 15 with six, with its highest runner at five -- but the team has runners at six and seven as well. Comparing times is a bit tough, but there isn't a ton else to go off because the Eagles haven't raced against everyone like in a normal season.
"We respect those times, we know that they are quality athletes and that there is quality competition and teams out there," Painter said. "We look forward to it because we know when we face strong competition it brings out the best in us."
Coconino Panthers
The youth movement at Coconino continues for head coach Shannon Taylor.
Sophomores Wheaten Smith, Cathron Donaldson, Zoe Sather and Zofia Sawasky make up a Panthers squad that could make an early splash in the D-III North, and maybe even the state meet.
"My girls are looking really good," Taylor said during a phone interview Wednesday. "I am so proud of the work they have done. ... They have another year under their belts running last year for me, so I think having that experience I've definitely seen a lot of growth from them this year. I am looking for great things at sectionals from them."
The young group is only getting better and showing a glimpse of what it can really do as the core runners get older and more fit.
Three of the sophomores listed above have posted personal bests this season. Smith is the only who hasn't, as her 19:53 mark set at the 2019 Desert Twilight XC Festival still stands as her best -- and would be the top mark in the D-III North.
So far Smith's season best in 2020 is a 20:06.8 set at the Bradshaw Mountain XC Invite. There is still plenty for Coconino to be excited about when it comes to the budding star.
"She comes from a really good family that has experience in running," Taylor said of Wheaten, noting her sister Woodlyn, who starred for Coconino before heading off to run in college at Grand Canyon. "She has that experience of seeing her sister run, so she definitely wants to compete, and she has that competitiveness to do that and push herself."
The season-best time of 20:06.8 is good for third in the North, just seconds off Prescott's Briar Williams and Snowflake's Alyssa Hall.
Over on the boys side, Coconino's goal is to get top runners Adin Scott and Ryan Quintero qualified as individuals. The two need to finish in the top seven of athletes whose teams don't make it to state as teams.
"They've been training really well together, so we are trying to get those two boys individually qualified," Taylor said.
Meet info
All race results will be posted live on Wingfootfinish.com. The Flagstaff girls race at 10:15 a.m. and the boys race at 11:15 a.m. The Coconino boys race at 3:30 p.m. at girls follow at 4 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!