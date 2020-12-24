Flagstaff's Gracelyn Nez earns Daily Sun volleyball athlete of the year honor

For everyone around and involved with high school sports during the fall seasons, things were different, to say the least.

The same can also be said for Flagstaff volleyball junior star Gracelyn Nez, who didn’t overlook how lucky her team was to play despite the pandemic.

Normally, the War Memorial Gym is rocking when the Eagles play. The students get into it, along with the other fans — many of which are there to watch Nez. This season, though, the crowd was limited to 20% and a substantially smaller student section.

“Honestly, it was really different,” Nez said in a recent phone interview. “So many other teams didn’t have a season, and for us to have a season and compete at state and practice, I thought of it as a gift.”

For the first time really in her high school career, Nez battled injuries in the fall, including an ankle injury that took some time to heal. She eventually looked like her normal, hard-hitting and exciting self near the end of the regular season.

“I was really pushing to get my ankle better because it was a really, really short season,” Nez said. “The unexpected was kinda expected. Two weeks of being off, so I was just like, ‘I want to be on the court,’ because my team was really good this year.”