The Flagstaff softball team is playoff-bound.

The Eagles defeated the Arcadia Titans, 11-5, at home in the 4A Conference play-in round Wednesday, clinching an automatic berth into the state championship tournament beginning Saturday.

Ranked 15th heading into the play-in round, Flagstaff (15-4, 9-3 Grand Canyon Region) turned the tide against the visiting 18th-ranked opponent after a difficult stretch of hitting over the past few weeks. The Eagles had lost three of their last four region games and struggled to make consistent contact.

The bats heated up Wednesday.

“We weren’t in our heads this game. We didn’t let some of the nerves overcome us and just got contact on the ball,” Eagles senior Gracie Schmitz said.

Schmitz was one of Flagstaff's most efficient hitters, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a two-run home run. Eight of Flagstaff’s nine in the starting lineup reached base at least once.

Junior Gianna Baca went 2 for 2 with two walks and three runs scored for the Eagles, winners of three of their last five ballgames. Senior Danica Wilson was 2 for 3 with two runs, an RBI, one steal and one walk, and junior Kamya June went 3 for 4 with an RBI, a run and a triple.

The Eagles are now seeded No. 14 for the state championship tournament and will play a road game at No. 3 Eastmark in Mesa Saturday.

The win was rewarding for the Eagles, but not just because it extended their season. Wednesday’s contest was possibly the last home game of the season.

“I’m not going on to play ball after high school, so this could technically have been my last game in high school,” Schmitz said. "So I’m grateful that we were able to overcome that and all the nerves, and then we came out on top. It makes me excited for what we can do next.”

“These girls have put in some good time,” Eagles assistant manager Rudy Baca added. "With all the weather and adversity we’ve had, we haven’t really played that much here. But they overcame a lot of stuff and got a win for the seniors in their last game here to end on a positive note."

The game was a battle in the first few innings. There were clear nerves in the opening frames, though Schmitz hit an RBI single, scoring Baca, to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.

Her first hit pacified her emotions a bit.

“It’s telling myself, ‘You’re good enough to win, but instead of doing everything at once you need to just settle down and do one little thing at a time,’ so I was able to calm down,” Schmitz said.

Then, on her second at-bat, in the bottom of the third inning, the Titans led 2-1. Baca had reached base on a single, and was standing at second base after junior Olivia Lanssens hit a sacrifice bunt.

Schmitz teed up on a high pitch, nailing it easily over the wall in left field.

“It felt really good right away,” Schmitz said, smiling.

The Titans responded well, though. Eagles freshman pitcher Kailee Culwell relieved Baca in the top of the fourth inning. She looked a bit unsure in the pitcher’s circle in the first Arcadia at-bats, playing her first postseason game, and gave up two runs to give the Titans a 4-3 lead.

However, after a troubling inning, Culwell took control of the game. She allowed just one more run in the final three innings.

“She came in and, even though she was a little rusty at first, settled in really well and got in a groove. Then she looked good from there,” Rudy Baca said.

Culwell helped her own cause in the bottom of the fourth, hitting an RBI single to score June and tie the score at 4-4. Then Lanssens hit a single, scoring junior Keeley Callander, to take a 5-4 lead the Eagles would never relinquish.

Flagstaff added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and four in the bottom of the sixth to blow open the game.

“I thought, with Kailee on the mound and the way our defense was playing, that it solidified the win for us,” Rudy Baca said.

The Titans, needing six runs in the top of the seventh inning to extend the game, loaded the bases with two outs.

Culwell drew a ground ball from the final batter, fielded it easily and fired the ball to Schmitz at first base to secure the victory.

“It was relieving,” Schmitz said. “Knowing we came out on top and getting that last out was great.”