Flagstaff wins Homecoming game over turnover-ridden Washington

The Flagstaff football team forced eight turnovers and beat struggling Washington handily, 51-28, in the Eagles’ Homecoming game at the Walkup Skydome Friday.

Final: Flagstaff wins its Homecoming game over Washington, 51-28 pic.twitter.com/4uKVkr0zEj — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 8, 2022

After falling in their past game, the 4A Conference Eagles (2-3) earned a victory they hope will vault them into future success when region play begins next week.

“Today was a big win. I think it will set the tone and start just moving our flow to play really well in future games,” Eagles defensive back Ben Wolter said.

The Eagles recovered five fumbles, had an interception and forced two turnovers on down, taking advantage of the winless 4A Rams’ mistakes to give the offense great field position.

The Rams fell to 0-4 with the loss.

Not only did the Eagles’ ability to swipe the ball keep the Rams from moving down the field in tight moments, it also allowed the offense to capitalize on short fields to score.

Two of the forced turnovers came within the first three minutes of play. On the opening kickoff, linebacker Dallin Scott recovered a Washington fumble. The Eagles scored quickly with a short field. After getting the ball back, Washington threw an interception to Wolter and the Eagles scored again a few plays later. They led 13-0 with nine minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Flagstaff capitalizes on great field position. Jadon Wetzel with a short touchdown.Eagles lead 13-0 9:00 1Q pic.twitter.com/QZVhkUzNe1 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 8, 2022

“For us to be able to come out fast and aggressive and be able to put up 13 points within the first couple minutes was big. We know what it’s like to be down early and try to dig ourselves out of a hole, so we wanted to reverse that and it was great to see,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said.

Offensively, the Eagles got another solid performance from freshman quarterback Chase Brown, who threw five touchdown passes to improve his total to 14 in his first three varsity starts.

Flagstaff also got a much-needed productive game from running back Jadon Wetzel, who finished the game with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown, and seemingly picked up major gains whenever the Eagles needed them badly. His night proved Flagstaff can be more balanced in its offensive attack when playing at its best.

“He was just a workhorse for us, and he had a great night,” Manning said of Wetzel. “We kind of wanted to pound it a little bit and see what we can do with some plays we’ve designed to try to make better blocking schemes and protection for Chase. And I’m happy that the line was able to do it.”

Washington scored two touchdowns in the first half, coming on a 72-yard run in the first quarter and 70-yard kick return in the second. But for the most part, the Eagles kept the opposing offense at bay.

Wolter’s early interception and great coverage overall forced the Rams to be one-dimensional. While there were a few major plays, Washington could not move the ball enough to keep up with Flagstaff, which kept marching down the field for touchdowns.

“Our whole plan was to stop the run, then stop the pass, too, and I think it worked out pretty well,” Wolter said. “Once I did get that pick, I think it helped the flow start to go our way. It helped us in the long run I feel.”

Up 31-14 at halftime, the Eagles continued to roll. Flagstaff defensive players Manny Soto and Mariano Birdno both recovered fumbles in the third quarter, while Scott picked up his second recovery.

Brown hit receiver Tyler MaGill on a touchdown in the third quarter and then again with 10:18 left to play to increase the lead to 44-14 before Flagstaff put in its second team on offense.

Brown’s 5th passing TD, MaGill’s 2nd TD reception.Flagstaff leads 44-14 10:18 4Q pic.twitter.com/fMlWI4cR3F — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 8, 2022

Nikolas Ibarra-padilla also added a late rushing touchdown for Flagstaff. Washington scored twice in the final six minutes, but the outcome was never in question.

Manning said he was happy with the outcome on an important night. However, he believes the Eagles need to execute better, especially on offense, if they want a chance to be crowned Grand Canyon Region champions in November.

“There were some missed opportunities in the red zone. Two of the penalties we had were drive killers, so they stopped us from possibly getting more points. We can’t have that in the region,” he said.

Flagstaff is set to open its Grand Canyon Region slate when it hosts Prescott in the Walkup Skydome next Friday at 7 p.m.