Flagstaff wins high-scoring play-in round game against Buckeye Union

The No. 14 Flagstaff Eagles protected home court with a 80-71 win over No. 17 Buckeye Union to advance to the 4A state playoffs on Thursday night.

After a tough loss to No. 10 Coconino in the region title game on Tuesday, Flagstaff bounced back in front of its home crowd in what was probably its final home game of the season.

“There were times when they ball pressured the heck out of us,” said Flagstaff coach Nick Walton, “there were highs and lows and we were just able to execute when we needed to do, good stuff at the rim. We just had to keep pace with them, we knew they were going to hit some shots and we had to match it, just try to create that buffer the entire game.”

Flagstaff struggled to get its offense rolling early in the first, turning the ball over three times before it could find its first basket. Down 8-4 midway through the first quarter, Flagstaff called a timeout to try to solve their offensive struggles.

Flagstaff did a better job controlling the boards and pressuring the Hawks defense inside coming out of the timeout.

Buckeye Union showed great athleticism scoring inside while facing taller defenders from Flagstaff. Both teams found their rhythm offensively and Buckeye Union led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.

There was great energy in the second quarter, as the game only grew continually more physical. It was a back-and-forth period with neither team able to establish a real run.

Flagstaff swatted a handful of shots in the period, establishing a defensive advantage that would help them gain the lead in the quarter. At halftime, the Eagles led 41-35.

Buckeye Union did a good job drawing defensive fouls inside and capitalized from the free-throw line in the first half, keeping the game close.

The third period began how the second ended, with both sides having their way offensively. Buckeye was getting the ball inside, but Flagstaff was warming up from the field, including behind the arc. With 3:07 remaining in the quarter Flagstaff led 51-44.

A three from senior guard Nick Sneezy followed by a steal on the opposite end helped Flagstaff establish a double-digit lead for the first time in the game, with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Senior center Nick Morrow dominated the paint, giving Flagstaff many second, and third-chance opportunities, scoring off a lot of put-backs.

Going into the final quarter Flagstaff led 62-48.

Needing to create more disruption on the defensive side, Buckeye Union brought out a full-court press to start the third. The Hawks forced a turnover but a chase-down block from Morrow kept momentum in Flagstaff’s favor.

With 4:36 remaining, Buckeye Union had a 10-point hole to climb out of, down 68-58.

The Hawks hit a three with 2:16 remaining to draw within six, 70-64.

Flagstaff responded with a 6-2 run, capped by a huge dunk from senior guard Max Fritsch, who finished with a game-high 27 points. Flagstaff was able to protect their lead the rest of the way, capturing the victory 80-71.

“Anytime down the stretch, you've got to be playing perfect basketball,” said Walton, “we have to limit turnovers, we got to make sure that every possession we have is cherished, and just play hard. It’s our defensive intensity that’s keeping us in a lot of these games, as long as we’re able to play good D, take care of the basketball, and execute offensively we’re going to be in games, and I think we’re going to surprise some people. We have a lot of good momentum right now we just need to keep riding it.”

The Eagles (13-6, 9-3 Grand Canyon) will learn their first-round opponent at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday during the AIA Bracket release show.

