Flagstaff wins crosstown volleyball match over Coconino

Fowler and the rest of the Eagles played great defense the rest of the set. After taking the lead, Flagstaff did not let the Panthers finish points easily, and kept a steady margin between it and Coconino for the remainder of the set. The Eagles won 25-18 and took a 1-0 overall lead.

The defense was bolstered by Fowler’s presence. She missed around three weeks and several matches due to injury earlier in the season, returning early the week prior. She said she was simply happy being on the court, able to contribute.

“It’s really amazing. I missed it so much and it’s really nice to be able to play with the girls again,” Fowler said.

Haglin added that the middle blocker’s presence added another dimension to the Eagles, one they will need heading into the playoffs in mere days.

“She’s a great leader out there. She brings a lot of energy, plus she brings that leadership in the middle of the court. She’s a fantastic blocker,” Haglin said. “She’s an important part of our starting lineup and we’re glad to have her back.”

Coconino did not go down as easily in the second set. The Panthers took a 10-6 lead, and battled all the way to a 19-19 tie. However, the Eagles made a short run, and a kill by senior Gracelyn Nez clinched the set, 25-21.