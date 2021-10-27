Flagstaff wins crosstown volleyball match over Coconino

The No. 6 Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team (13-3, 9-2 Grand Canyon) bolstered its playoff seed with a 3-0 sweep of rival No. 25 Coconino (6-10, 6-6 Grand Canyon) at Coconino High School on Tuesday.
Ranked No. 6 with just a few matches left in the regular season, the Eagles are vying for a first-round home match in the 4A Conference playoffs in November, and possibly even inch toward a top-four spot. A loss to the Panthers would have hurt the Eagles’ hopes.
Having defeated the Panthers 3-1 at home earlier in the season, Flagstaff was trying to replicate past success against its crosstown rival.
“We tried to get them to play consistent. The emotions of the game are always a thing we have to deal with with Coconino, but we just came in and hoped they were mentally stronger,” Eagles coach Beth Haglin said.
The Eagles came out fast, started by a six-point run on serves from senior Berlynn Fowler, to go up 7-1 in the first set. Fowler said she could feel the momentum starting to go Flagstaff’s way from there.
After winning a few points in a row, she said she had to calm herself down to keep the short run going.
“Definitely don’t mess up, keep the consistency, stay focused stay relaxed,” Fowler said, regarding her mindset in that moment.
Fowler and the rest of the Eagles played great defense the rest of the set. After taking the lead, Flagstaff did not let the Panthers finish points easily, and kept a steady margin between it and Coconino for the remainder of the set. The Eagles won 25-18 and took a 1-0 overall lead.
The defense was bolstered by Fowler’s presence. She missed around three weeks and several matches due to injury earlier in the season, returning early the week prior. She said she was simply happy being on the court, able to contribute.
“It’s really amazing. I missed it so much and it’s really nice to be able to play with the girls again,” Fowler said.
Haglin added that the middle blocker’s presence added another dimension to the Eagles, one they will need heading into the playoffs in mere days.
“She’s a great leader out there. She brings a lot of energy, plus she brings that leadership in the middle of the court. She’s a fantastic blocker,” Haglin said. “She’s an important part of our starting lineup and we’re glad to have her back.”
Coconino did not go down as easily in the second set. The Panthers took a 10-6 lead, and battled all the way to a 19-19 tie. However, the Eagles made a short run, and a kill by senior Gracelyn Nez clinched the set, 25-21.
And the third set was just as competitive to start. Coconino missed far fewer balls than it had previously in the match. Their lack of unforced errors made Flagstaff have to play more efficiently in the first 22 points of the set, which resulted in an 11-11 tie. However, Flagstaff went on a five-point run to go up 16-11, and held on the rest of the way to win 25-16 and clinch the match in a sweep.
Haglin said, despite winning in a sweep, she would have liked to see a cleaner match from the Eagles.
“Tonight we were kind of all over the place, but that kind of goes with the emotions of the game,” she said.
However, even while not playing up to its standard needed for championship contention, Flagstaff players impressed their coach with their hustle and ability to make plays on the fly.
“You look at how crazy it got, we were right there picking up tips, picking up mishits. We were all over the place, so that’s what you want to see,” Haglin said.
In all likelihood -- barring a surprise meeting between the two in the playoffs -- Tuesday marked the last game between the Panthers and Eagles in the 2021 season.
As such, it was gratifying for Flagstaff to come away with a decisive win.
“It’s a really big rivalry match, it’s definitely a mental game at the end of it, but we just try to come together as a team,” Fowler said.
The Eagles are firmly cemented in the 4A playoffs, with just Thursday’s road match against No. 21 Lee Williams (10-7, 7-4 Grand Canyon) left in the regular season.
Meanwhile, Coconino is right on the playoff bubble, needing several things to fall in place to clinch a spot in the play-in round. The No. 25 Panthers need to move up one spot to at least No. 24 to reach the postseason, but face a tough challenge Thursday to close out the regular season with a home match against No. 3 Estrella Foothills (14-1, 9-0 Southwest). The Wolves have won 10 straight matches heading into the season finale.