Flagstaff wins 6th straight D-II girls cross country title; NPA girls re-take D-IV crown

Two team titles, an individual crown and a streak extended. The local cross country teams dominated the Division II and IV state title meets in the Valley Friday.
Here's a rundown of how D-II Flagstaff and D-IV squads Northland Prep and Basis Flagstaff did in Gilbert:
Flagstaff Eagles
The Flagstaff Eagles showed, for the sixth straight time that is, why they are the gold standard in their division.
A blistering performance by sophomore star Mia Hall as the individual champion led the way as the Eagles dominated yet again en route to their sixth consecutive D-II girls cross country state title.
Hall scorched the course at Crossroads Park. The young Eagle took first overall in 17:54.6 -- 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Kyah Zurek out of Casteel.
Hall's sub-18-minute performance would have placed her in third in the D-I girls title meet -- in line with underclassmen star runners in Arizona.
Hall's performance was just a second off her 5K personal best of 17:53.5 that she ran at the 2020 Desert Twilight Invitational, and she is the third straight individual winner the Eagles have produced -- her older sister Hana Hall won the previous two titles.
"Mia had a dominating performance today," Eagles head coach Trina Painter said. "She just came out strong from the start and she pressed the pace. She pulled away from the rest of the field and was in her own element and she just looked amazing today. ... She's got some skills and we are fortunate she is on our team."
Painter added: " ... She's a training machine and a racing phenom."
As if Flagstaff's dominance can't be anymore impressive, the team has now won nine D-II titles since 2011. Friday's team score of 41 is the second-lowest the team has produced during the run, with the lowest a score of 34 that came during the 2013 title performance.
Catalina Foothills was second as a team with 79 points , followed by Casteel at 98.
The Eagles placed six athletes in the top 23 and five in the top 16. Allie Thurgood finished sixth overall in 18:40.6 as the Eagles' second finisher, followed by Alyssa Harris in 12th in 19:24.9, Breana Biggambler in 14th in 19:28.9, Brooke Golightly in 16th in 19:38.0 and Makennah Mitchell in 23rd in 19:58.5. Mairead Kelly added a 40th-place result in 20:49.7.
"It's every coach's dream to have that type of deep and talented group that run well together, enjoy being together and race for each other and they push each other," Painter said. "It worked in their favor today."
The Eagles boys squad saw their run of five straight D-II titles snapped not long after the girls extended their streak.
Senior Max Davis led the way for the Eagles with his second-place individual performance in 15:24.8, as his team finished second to champion Gilbert.
"Max has improved every year," Painter said of the senior. "He has this focus and this confidence about him that he goes out and no matter what he impresses. His race today was probably the best of his career."
The Eagles scored 92 points as a team on the boys side, 15 points off of Gilbert's 77. The Eagles did take second by a wide margin, beating out Campo Verde's third-place score of 135 by over 40 points.
Three Flagstaff runners placed in the top 14, a strong showing by the lead runners, but placed the other four runners at 37th, 45th and 53rd and 57th.
Following Davis' second-place finish, Ryan Hatch placed 10th in 16:09.5 and Lance Harris took 14th in 16:21.6. On the back end the Eagles had Robert Parker finish 37th in 17:15.8, Spencer Lott take 45th in 17:23.2, McKay Dunn at 53rd in 17:28.9 and Troy Baker in 57th in 17:33.7.
Northland Prep Spartans
The D-IV Spartans girls team got back to its winning ways after at two-year drought.
Northland Prep claimed the girls title with a low score of 54 points, beating out runner-up Northwest Christian by more than 20 points. Indi Jones led the charge in sixth with a time of 20:53.7 as the Spartans placed five runners in the top 22.
The Spartans won their first title since wining two straight from 2016- to '17, snapping St. Michael's two-year streak of titles.
The win Friday is exactly what the Spartans have known they can do as the team has battled through injuries all year and peaked at just the right moment.
Jillian Raab wasn't far behind in 11th with a time of 21:12.5, followed by Meg Moyer in 14th at 21:16.1, Eliza Moyer in 21st in 21:30.8, Audrey Gillenwater in 22nd in 21:30.8, Dena Pappas in 23:32.3 and Hannah Gillenwater in 24:37.6.
The Northland Prep boys didn't get the gold like they had hoped, but a third-place podium finish isn't too bad, either.
While Veritas Prep and Glendale Prep were neck and neck for the D-IV boys crown and two top four individual finishers each, Northland Prep took third with a score of 108.
Northland Prep's top runners Malakai Hanson and Dana Leib-Perry crossed the finish line in fifth and eighth place in 16:41.9 and 16:46.5 respectively.
Dan Berger came in 21st at 17:55.9, Isaak Ulm finished 38th in 18:49.8, Jacob Taylor took 53rd in 19:32.6 and Kobe Yazzie finished 67th in 20:06.5 to round out the results for the Spartans.
Basis Yeti
The D-IV Basis Flagstaff Yeti had a few solid individual performances Friday.
Colm Cawood had a 13th-place finish in the boys race in 17:22.5, while Evan Hofstetter finished 33rd in 18:28.9 and Brady Spinti finished 54th in 19:34.2. On the girls side, Emily Mullaney was 35th for Basis.
Flag dominance
From the D-III race Thursday through the final boys D-IV race Friday, local teams dominated the rest of Arizona this season.
The D-III Coconino girls placed second on Thursday, the highest since 2017. The D-II Flagstaff girls took a sixth straight title in a landslide. The D-II Eagle boys nearly extended their own streak, taking fifth. D-IV Northland Prep brought back a girls title and the Spartans boys nearly did the same in a third-place finish.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!