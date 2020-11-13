Flagstaff wins 6th straight D-II girls cross country title; NPA girls re-take D-IV crown

"Mia had a dominating performance today," Eagles head coach Trina Painter said. "She just came out strong from the start and she pressed the pace. She pulled away from the rest of the field and was in her own element and she just looked amazing today. ... She's got some skills and we are fortunate she is on our team."

Painter added: " ... She's a training machine and a racing phenom."

As if Flagstaff's dominance can't be anymore impressive, the team has now won nine D-II titles since 2011. Friday's team score of 41 is the second-lowest the team has produced during the run, with the lowest a score of 34 that came during the 2013 title performance.

Catalina Foothills was second as a team with 79 points , followed by Casteel at 98.

The Eagles placed six athletes in the top 23 and five in the top 16. Allie Thurgood finished sixth overall in 18:40.6 as the Eagles' second finisher, followed by Alyssa Harris in 12th in 19:24.9, Breana Biggambler in 14th in 19:28.9, Brooke Golightly in 16th in 19:38.0 and Makennah Mitchell in 23rd in 19:58.5. Mairead Kelly added a 40th-place result in 20:49.7.