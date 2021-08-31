Flagstaff volleyball wins home opener against Deer Valley

“I think the momentum started going our way then. Once you start getting those aces, those points, you get the team going, and that’s just so fun,” Bond said.

Deer Valley could not catch up, but kept crept back into the game toward the end. The Skyhawks trailed just 22-20 after being down as much as nine points in the game. But, the Eagles went on a small run and a kill by junior Mckell Giese gave the Eagles a 25-20 win and a 2-0 lead.

The momentum changed in the match after the second game, though. While the Eagles looked like they would come away with a clean sweep, Deer Valley stormed to a 6-1 lead in the third. Flagstaff fought back to keep it close, but its defense that had dominated to that point was unable to keep the talented Skyhawks hitters from finding the floor. Deer Valley took the third game 25-18 and tightened the match score to 2-1.

Coach Beth Stelling encouraged her team to stay disciplined in the huddle, getting back to what they had done earlier to take the lead.