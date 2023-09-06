The Flagstaff Eagles are soaking in the final weeks of summer as they tossed out frozen Popsicles into the crowd before they took on the Tempe Buffaloes on Tuesday at Flagstaff High School. The host swept Tempe 25-14, 25-8, 25-9.

The Eagles smiled as they took the court and their packed student section shouted “I believe that we will win." Eagles coach Beth Haglin smiled and shook her head back and forth with the girls.

Eagles sophomore Lilly Hartman started a three point run to take an early lead in the opening game. Two more kills from Hartman widened the gap to 14-8. Two aces by junior Sophie Krassner put the Eagles at set point leading 24-14, and senior Cydnie Henes finished the set with a kill.

Joining the Eagles again after leaving for a year to a private school in Wisconsin, Hartman’s smile was seen and felt around the gym.

“I just try to bring joy to the team. Whenever we’re down, I always try to put a smile on people’s faces. It helps the team,” Hartman said.

In the second set, the Eagles dominated. Junior defensive specialist Abby Schmitz served the first 13 points, bringing in three aces. Although the Eagles were doing well as reflected in the 13-1 score, Haglin had another observation and called a timeout.

“I yelled at them,” Haglin said. “They weren’t hustling. They were walking around the court. They weren’t focused on what was going on. So I told them if I saw them walking around, they were going to run after the match.”

A kill and eventual ace from Henes put the Eagles up 22-6. The Buffaloes sneaked in another two points before junior Brooklyn Jay finished the set with a stuff block.

The third set was back and forth until a kill from Hartman down the line lit up the gym. She then added two aces, putting the Eagles up 9-5. Krassner recorded four kills and two aces for the Eagles in set three. One of Krassner’s aces finished night.

Assisting through the match was junior Macie Moseng. Haglin brought Moseng up to the varsity squad as a freshman. She said her expectations from her setter and captain in year three are even higher than before.

“I think she’s getting more and more comfortable in that role all the time,” Haglin said. “She goes out and works hard herself and hopefully people will follow. We are asking a little more of her this year to be that captain. Instead of tolerating mediocrity, she needs to demand more.”

Moseng’s intentions for this year’s team are clear and simple.

“I am planning on not losing another game,” Moseng said with confidence after the sweep.

Haglin has similar goals. The Eagles won the Grand Canyon Region last year with a record of 12-0. Hoping to add another tattoo to her wrist, which shows a collection of previous state title’s years, Haglin’s intentions are also clear this season.

The Eagles improved to 3-1 with the victory.

“I think in the first half of our season we really know what we need to work on to be where we want to be at the end of the season," she said. "We want to be playing the last match. That’s our goal. And we’d like to win our last match.”