Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Seton Catholic in play-in round

There were a few close calls, but the Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team came up with key points at the end of tight sets to sweep the Seton Catholic Sentinels, 26-24, 25-17, 27-25, at home in the 4A Conference play-in round at War Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday.

Flagstaff volleyball wins set 3, 27-25, to complete the sweep over Seton Catholic.Eagles will play in the 4A playoffs starting Thursday pic.twitter.com/3WeVRsXECO — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 2, 2022

The No. 10 Eagles (14-5, 12-0 Grand Canyon) reached the 16-team playoff bracket with the victory, ensuring another postseason run for coach Beth Haglin.

Without senior libero Danica Wilson and sophomore Brooklyn Jay, both regular starters, the young Eagles came up with an impressive victory. Junior Ava Phair and sophomore Abby Schmitz played starting roles, and contributed heavily to an important match after being mostly reserves throughout the season.

Though it did not technically count as a state tournament win, Haglin said it still meant much to the team. As is tradition, the players still jumped in the school’s pool in postseason celebration.

“In my mind it’s play-in but it’s still state,” Haglin said. “So they were excited. Seton Catholic is a good team, well-disciplined, they have a great coach and their kids have good swings. So it was nice to come up with a win. We made our share of mistakes, but we won and we’re still going.”

Haylee Gilleland kill makes it 26-24 and the Eagles win the first set pic.twitter.com/c4X1iUF27Q — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 2, 2022

Up 2-0 in the match, Flagstaff could not put the 23rd-seeded Sentinels away early in the third set. Seton Catholic took leads of 5-0 and 9-5 before the Eagles locked in. Flagstaff battled back to 9-9 on a run of tough serves, and the teams traded points to 18-18 as the host could never break open a lead.

Finally, a Seton Catholic error opened up a one-point margin for Flagstaff, but the Eagles could not capitalize and were even at 23-all. Eagles sophomore Sophie Krassner put an impressive kill down in the back-left corner to earn an advantage and match point.

“We came out of the timeout on a tough point, and I told her, ‘You have no block on the right side, she’s pulling off the net. Get the ball out to her and crush it down the line,’ and she did,” Haglin said of Krassner. “So everyone erupted. That’s what she’s capable of.”

The Eagles couldn’t close it out from there, and trailed 25-24 as the Sentinels threatened to extend the match. Flagstaff answered with three straight points and ended the match on a block at the net.

Flagstaff got gutsy performances from senior Haylee Gilleland and sophomore Macie Moseng, two of the veteran leaders. Haglin said the pair, who also play as a duo in beach volleyball in the spring, came up with the right shots when needed. Gilleland had several kills, including six in the final set, while Moseng was a consistent ball-handler all night.

“I felt like Haylee and Macie were really taking a leadership role out there, and when we really needed a point Haylee was right there doing something smart with the ball. Macie did a great job getting some balls up that were really hard to get up, and they both really showed a lot,” Haglin said.

Flagstaff had just two seniors in the match -- Fallon Peters and Gilleland -- and Haglin was encouraged by the team’s ability to overcome some mistakes to gut out a win and make the state tournament bracket.

She believes, though, that the group needs to cut out some of the errors if it wants to keep advancing in the postseason against tougher opponents. Flagstaff will play a road match Thursday at a site to be determined Wednesday afternoon.

“I was impressed with the fact that they came up with some really big plays on really big points, and I was impressed with their ability to gut it out. But I was disappointed with the letdowns,” she said. “I feel like this kind of intensity, sort of like our tournaments when we played tough matches and came up with wins, I feel like we’re playing well and setting ourselves up to win, but we just need to be more consistent.”