Flagstaff volleyball sweeps region foe Mohave

The Flagstaff Eagles came out swinging hard in a girls volleyball match against the Mohave Thunderbirds at War Memorial Gymnasium, winning 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 at home to push their record to 3-5 (2-0 Grand Canyon).

At the start of the first set, the Eagles scored nine straight points before Mohave's coach RB Bower called a timeout. At that point, the Thunderbirds were frustrated and could not figure out how to stop Flagstaff from scoring. The Eagles went on to score three additional points at 12-0 before the Thunderbirds were able to get on the board.

Flagstaff made a lot of good blocks at the net to keep Movhave under 20 points the entire game.

In the second, the Eagles continued their dominance. Mohave throughout the second looked defenseless and couldn't find any answers to stop the Eagles' attack at the net.

The Eagles went into the third stanza seeking the sweep and feeling confident as they took a 14-3 lead that led to another timeout by Mohave. At that point, the Thunderbirds tried to regroup but they couldn't find any solution to slow down the Eagles. Flagstaff went on to win the third set, giving the Eagles the sweep.

“We are not playing together as a team right now and everyone is getting on with each other,” Bower said of Mohave. “Last week we lost our first-string center and every time she was out things started to fall apart.”

Bower went on to say that his players are lacking communication with each other as a team -- which is the reason why the Thunderbirds are not playing well. He hopes that his team will rebound from this loss and find ways to win.

Despite Flagstaff’s dominant performance over Mohave, Eagles coach Beth Haglin was not overly impressed with her team's performance.

“I thought we were a bit inconsistent and not as focused as we needed to be,” Haglin said. “There is always room for improvement; we need to do a lot of things better to be playing at the end of the season."

Haglin mentioned that her players did strong work by putting their hands at the net and getting the necessary blocks.

“They did a good job making the block at the right location,” Haglin said.

Eagles libero Danica Wilson said she is satisfied with her team's performance but still there are some things that need to be improved.

“I think overall tonight's match was a great win for us,'' Wilson said. “It was a great opportunity for us to work on the details and we can not go down again."

She added: “There was a lot of communication on the team and everyone knew where everyone was. Our team just needs to improve, not to go down to another team's level and just play hard."

Eagles setter Macie Moseng gave her thoughts on her team's performance.

“Tonight's win was much easier than what we had in the past,” Moseng said. “I think it is really good that there is good communication, and we were able to execute and put the ball away."

Moseng pointed out that the team could have performed better and must not play down to another team's poor level but was pleased with the win. The Eagles will visit the Mingus Union Marauders on Wednesday.