Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Prescott, moves to 5-0 in region play while enjoying a senior's special moment

The 13th-ranked Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team swept No. 42 Prescott, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, at home Thursday to win their fourth consecutive regular-season match and remain undefeated in the Grand Canyon Region standings.

The Eagles (6-5, 5-0 Grand Canyon) maintained their region lead that they earned after beating second-place Bradshaw Mountain two days prior. The Eagles felt they started slow Thursday, but were able to muster another home victory.

Flagstaff wins the final set 25-16 and sweep Prescott pic.twitter.com/f6Rr0EWtQu — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 30, 2022

“I think today could have definitely been better. We could have had more energy when we started, but overall I think we pulled it together and we did what we needed to to win,” Eagles senior Danica Wilson said.

Eagles coach Beth Haglin said her team is beginning to find its form at the right time.

“It’s starting to click,” Haglin said. “I’m not saying we’re playing our best ball, because we still have a lot of things to continue to work on. But what I think we’re doing is that the kids are working hard and we’re getting better throughout each day.”

The highlight of the early portion of the match, though, was the short appearance of senior Zoe Rucker. Clad in a large knee brace, she took the court to the loudest applause break of the day.

Rucker suffered a major knee injury earlier in the year and will undergo surgery later in October. She was not fully playing, but with the clearance of team trainers and her parents, got to be on the court at least one time for her senior season. The moment was both emotional and meaningful for her and the other members of the Eagles senior class.

“We pretty much controlled the environment around her, from the standpoint that everybody around her knew they were going to go after the balls. She wasn’t going to do anything big, it was just getting her out on the court her senior year,” Haglin said. “It meant a lot.”

Flagstaff started the match by taking a slight lead in the first set. For nearly the entire time, the 4A Conference Eagles were just a few points ahead but never could make the run needed to fully blow open a major lead.

The Eagles were consistent, making enough plays offensively to stay ahead, including some impressive kills by senior Haylee Gilleland, sophomore Rachel Hagerman and junior Cydnie Henes, among a few others. An ace from sophomore Macie Moseng gave the Eagles the first-set win.

Macie Moseng aces as Flagstaff wins the first set, 25-19, and leads Prescott 1-0 pic.twitter.com/lIuuRSSbBf — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 30, 2022

Flagstaff picked up the pace in the second set, committing fewer unforced errors and leading the majority of the way. At 20-16, Wilson served four consecutive points to put her team up 24-16.

A missed serve gives Flagstaff a 25-17 win in the second set to take a 2-0 overall lead pic.twitter.com/e5mdW3ZYph — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 30, 2022

The Eagles rolled in the third, leading by as much as 18-10. A Moseng service ace ended the match in a sweep.

Flagstaff was encouraged that, despite some shortcomings, it could still win in front of the home crowd.

“Later in the match we started to realize what our strengths were, and we started to pick those up and play to them,” Wilson said. “I think it was good to see.”

The Eagles will host rival No. 27 Coconino at War Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday at 6 p.m., when the city rivals face off for the first of two regular-season meetings.