Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Mingus Union a day after home loss to Coconino

After a misread on the opening serve of the match, Eagles junior Gracelyn Nez bounced back on a massive streak at the service line that included four aces in a row to give Flagstaff a 6-1 lead. The Eagles cruised from there to win the set 25-10 thanks to stellar serving from Prager and junior Bridget Bond.

More unforced errors, including miscommunication on passes and hits off the net, continued to rattle the Eagles, but their talent continued to prevail as they won the second set 25-12.

Mingus fought hard to make it close with Flagstaff in the final set, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles closed out the match 25-16.

Nez continued her improvement after returning from injury -- which she suffered a few weeks back the last time Flagstaff played Mingus in Cottonwood Thursday, Oct. 8. Nez tallied six aces and seven kills in Wednesday's win.

Bond’s 25 assists were spread throughout the team as Prager had eight kills, Thomas and junior Berlynn Fowler each had five kills, and sophomore Haylee Gilleland netted three kills. In total, 10 different Eagles were able to make their mark on the kill sheet.

The Eagles improved to 9-2 overall with an 8-2 4A Grand Canyon Region record.