Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Mingus Union a day after home loss to Coconino

The No. 13 Flagstaff Eagles looked to get back to their winning ways after dropping two of their last three matches, which included a sweep by crosstown rival Coconino Tuesday night.
Just 24 hours removed from a disappointing loss at the hands of Coconino, Eagles head coach Beth Haglin was focused on a bounce-back win and overcoming adversity.
Her team did just that Wednesday night, sweeping the No. 36 Mingus Union Marauders in straight sets 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 at the War Memorial Gymnasium.
“They needed to play free and without fear of failure,” Haglin said Wednesday night.
Haglin commended her players for helping her stay positive during an adversity-filled time.
“These girls have done an amazing job of picking up this old lady’s problems,” Haglin said. “I told them thank you for that and I feel like their burden is them not wanting to let me down.”
The Eagles did not let down their head coach as they dominated the Marauders.
Prior to the opening serve, the Eagles celebrated Senior Night and honored captains Alyssa Prager and Ainsley Thomas, middle back Alyssa Williams and libero Cassidy Berry.
While committing unforced errors in the first set, it was the Eagles’ all-around talent and dominance at the net that keep Mingus from making it a competitive match.
After a misread on the opening serve of the match, Eagles junior Gracelyn Nez bounced back on a massive streak at the service line that included four aces in a row to give Flagstaff a 6-1 lead. The Eagles cruised from there to win the set 25-10 thanks to stellar serving from Prager and junior Bridget Bond.
More unforced errors, including miscommunication on passes and hits off the net, continued to rattle the Eagles, but their talent continued to prevail as they won the second set 25-12.
Mingus fought hard to make it close with Flagstaff in the final set, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles closed out the match 25-16.
Nez continued her improvement after returning from injury -- which she suffered a few weeks back the last time Flagstaff played Mingus in Cottonwood Thursday, Oct. 8. Nez tallied six aces and seven kills in Wednesday's win.
Bond’s 25 assists were spread throughout the team as Prager had eight kills, Thomas and junior Berlynn Fowler each had five kills, and sophomore Haylee Gilleland netted three kills. In total, 10 different Eagles were able to make their mark on the kill sheet.
The Eagles improved to 9-2 overall with an 8-2 4A Grand Canyon Region record.
Flagstaff continues a stretch of four games in five days with a showdown at No. 33 Mohave (6-7, 3-5 4A Grand Canyon) Thursday night in Bullhead City. The Eagles' long stretch of matches concludes Saturday morning at home against No. 17 Cactus.
Panthers 3, Volunteers 0
A day after getting the best of the Eagles, the No. 18 Coconino Panthers took another sweep as they beat the Lee Williams in Kingman.
The sweep was close as far as sweeps go as Coconino edged out Lee Williams 25-20, 26-24, 26-24.
The Panthers, now 6-2 overall with all matches coming within the Grand Canyon Region, gets a needed break after a grueling stretch of six matches over eight days. Coconino will take on No. 19 Prescott (8-4, 6-3 4A Grand Canyon) Monday in Prescott.
-- Lance Hartzler, Sun Sports Editor
