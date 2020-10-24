Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Lee Williams, Nez eases back from injury

That kill looked like it gave Nez a bit of a boost. She found her groove, was moving around the court well and communicated with her team in ways her head coach has become accustomed to.

From there Nez played her game. A mix of power and finesse, letting balls rip when she can but also picking her spots and getting the Volunteers to scramble on precise hits.

"You can handle the power -- well not really, realistically -- but you can handle the power because you set a block, channel the ball to you and get down and buckle down and dig the ball," Haglin said. "But what's tough about it is the minute you're on your heals she drops the ball in front of you. The minute you're running up thinking she's gonna drop it, she's taking your head off."

Nez finished 13 digs, seven kills and one block in her first real match in a few weeks.

"I think her timing was off a little," Haglin said. "Yesterday's practice she was annihilating the ball, and I feel like she in the beginning was nervous to get back -- not because of her ankle just to get back into the game."

Haglin said she told Nez to settle down a bit and once that happened Nez started playing like herself a bit more.