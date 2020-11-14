Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Coconino to advance to 4A state tournament quarterfinals

Whenever the crosstown rivalry between Flagstaff and Coconino spills into the playoffs, things can get a bit more iffy with the result.

It doesn't really matter who is the higher seed or is the presumed favorite, there is an added level of uncertainty.

The uncertainty didn't pan out Saturday night, however. The sixth-seeded Eagles swept No. 11 Coconino 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 at the War Memorial Gymnasium.

When Eagles head coach Beth Haglin saw the seeding matched her team and Panthers up in the 4A Conference state tournament opening round, there was a bit of a mixed feeling.

"I was bummed in the sense that ... it's such an emotional game," Haglin said. "And that's what I told (my team) tonight is that they need to take the emotion out of it and they needed to just play hard. ... When we first got them my initial reaction was bummed, and then I thought, 'We know we can beat them, so that's always a good thing.'"

It definitely wasn't a guarantee win in any sense. The Panthers swept the Eagles on their home court in the first crosstown match, and later the Eagles squeaked out a five-set win at Coconino High School.