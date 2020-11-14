Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Coconino to advance to 4A state tournament quarterfinals

Whenever the crosstown rivalry between Flagstaff and Coconino spills into the playoffs, things can get a bit more iffy with the result.
It doesn't really matter who is the higher seed or is the presumed favorite, there is an added level of uncertainty.
The uncertainty didn't pan out Saturday night, however. The sixth-seeded Eagles swept No. 11 Coconino 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 at the War Memorial Gymnasium.
When Eagles head coach Beth Haglin saw the seeding matched her team and Panthers up in the 4A Conference state tournament opening round, there was a bit of a mixed feeling.
"I was bummed in the sense that ... it's such an emotional game," Haglin said. "And that's what I told (my team) tonight is that they need to take the emotion out of it and they needed to just play hard. ... When we first got them my initial reaction was bummed, and then I thought, 'We know we can beat them, so that's always a good thing.'"
It definitely wasn't a guarantee win in any sense. The Panthers swept the Eagles on their home court in the first crosstown match, and later the Eagles squeaked out a five-set win at Coconino High School.
Early on Saturday night it even had the makings of another tight match. Coconino jumped out to a 17-12 lead as the Eagles came out of the gates flat and almost too emotionless.
"I think that's why we came out flat cause I just kept telling them, 'Take the emotion out of it, do your job.' And if you do that on paper you're gonna win," Haglin said.
The Eagles rallied in the opening set to force a 17-all tie before taking a 22-20 lead after a Coconino passing error.
Coconino's Megan Hicks, who plans to play in college at Park-Gilbert University, roped a kill to close the gap to 22-21. A kill by Flagstaff's Lauren Hagerman gave the home team a 23-21 lead and forced a Coconino timeout.
Coconino responded out of the quick break with a kill by Morgan Derr but Flagstaff got a block by Berlynn Fowler and a then a hitting error by Coconino to end the set.
The second was a bit closer, with the rivals trading points for most of the stanza. Flagstaff eventually turned a 21-19 lead into a 24-21 advantage.
Coconino's Brooke Parker kept the Panthers afloat with a kill only for Flagstaff's Gracelyn Nez to finish the second with a kill from the back row.
The third set was all Flagstaff. The Eagles pulled away from a 10-all tie and led by as much as seven in the decisive third set.
Nez finished with a double-double for Flagstaff with 11 kills and as many digs. She was also a presence at the net with three blocks assisted. Six Eagles tallied at least three kills, including Nez's team-high mark.
The Eagles advance to the 4A quarterfinals and will face No. 3 Deer Valley at Deer Valley High School Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Coconino ended its season with nine wins counting the play-in victory as the team advanced past the play-in round for the first time since 2014.
Football
The 4A play-in bracket was released Saturday morning and playoff football will happen for both local teams.
The third-seeded Coconino Panthers (7-0, 6-0 4A Grand Canyon), which capped off an undefeated regular season with a three-score crosstown rivalry win, is scheduled to host No. 14 Estrella Foothills (4-3, 3-0 4A Southwest) Friday at home in Cromer Stadium at 7 p.m.
The Flagstaff Eagles (4-3, 4-2 4A Grand Canyon) were seeded No. 12 and drew No. 5 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek (6-1, 3-1 4A Desert Sky) for a road game Friday in the Valley.
