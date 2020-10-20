Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Bradshaw Mountain, stays perfect at 7-0 overall

Even with starters Gracelyn Nez and Berlynn Fowler slowly making their way back from time away, the Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team has found a way to keep rolling.
The fifth-ranked Eagles (7-0, 6-0 4A Grand Canyon) made quick work of Grand Canyon Region rival No. 15 Bradshaw Mountain in a 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 sweep at Flagstaff's War Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Bridget Bond nearly had a double-double in just three sets with 19 assists, eight kills and three digs to lead the Eagles' offensive charge. Alyssa Prager did get the double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs as she and Ainsley Thomas have seen extended chances with Nez still nursing an ankle injury.
Thomas had another solid line from the outside with nine kills and two digs. Fowler played a little bit, recording a block and scaring off a Bradshaw attacker on another try, but with her just having practiced for the first time in a bit Monday, Eagles head coach Beth Haglin wanted to ease her back in.
There was also a plan to play Nez a little in the backrow but that didn't end up happening.
"We really want her in the latter part of the season more than anything, so we just want to keep her going as long as we can keep Ws on the win side without her," Haglin said.
It turned out the Eagles didn't need their star hitter much at all in the sweep. Flagstaff dominated the first set off a 17-2 run that turned a 4-all score into a 21-6 Flagstaff advantage.
The Eagles didn't really need to score much themselves in the first set either, because Bradshaw struggled to keep hits in bounds or control possession with a few passing errors.
While the Eagles still won, there was some stuff that Haglin wants her team to hammer down.
In particular, passing. In the second and third sets, Flagstaff struggled with passing and Bradshaw got into a better flow -- more like the solid team the Bears (4-3, 4-3 Grand Canyon) are -- and pushed the Eagles a bit more.
Also, Haglin said, the Eagles missed 17 serves in their 3-1 win over No. 25 Lee Williams a week ago.
"So in practice yesterday we worked on serving and serve-receive, and it is really frustrating to see us still missing some of the serves," Haglin said. "Because serving and serve-receive are so vitally important. And then defense, just making sure we are making adjustments because tonight we caught ourselves out of the right locations. ... Coming off of a five-day vacation and having a practice last night, I felt pretty good about it. At least we came in here and didn't go belly up or something."
To be fair, though, the Eagles had eight serving aces in the win Tuesday night.
But even so, the Eagles still won without arguably one of the best outside hitters in the 4A Conference. And Haglin just hopes her team starts peaking later in the season when it really matters.
"We just want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season," Haglin said.
Up next
The undefeated Eagles are at No. 20 Prescott (5-4, 4-3 Grand Canyon) Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
