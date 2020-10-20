Flagstaff volleyball sweeps Bradshaw Mountain, stays perfect at 7-0 overall

The Eagles didn't really need to score much themselves in the first set either, because Bradshaw struggled to keep hits in bounds or control possession with a few passing errors.

While the Eagles still won, there was some stuff that Haglin wants her team to hammer down.

In particular, passing. In the second and third sets, Flagstaff struggled with passing and Bradshaw got into a better flow -- more like the solid team the Bears (4-3, 4-3 Grand Canyon) are -- and pushed the Eagles a bit more.

Also, Haglin said, the Eagles missed 17 serves in their 3-1 win over No. 25 Lee Williams a week ago.

"So in practice yesterday we worked on serving and serve-receive, and it is really frustrating to see us still missing some of the serves," Haglin said. "Because serving and serve-receive are so vitally important. And then defense, just making sure we are making adjustments because tonight we caught ourselves out of the right locations. ... Coming off of a five-day vacation and having a practice last night, I felt pretty good about it. At least we came in here and didn't go belly up or something."

To be fair, though, the Eagles had eight serving aces in the win Tuesday night.