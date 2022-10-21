Flagstaff volleyball salvages Senior Night, wins region in tiebreaker over Bradshaw Mountain

The Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team suffered a scare in its home finale, pulling out a 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7 victory over the Bradshaw Mountain Bears on Senior Night to clinch the Grand Canyon Region title Thursday.

Ahead of their final regular-season home match, the No. 10 4A Conference Eagles (11-5, 10-0 Grand Canyon) celebrated their four seniors -- Fallon Peters, Zoe Rucker, Danica Wilson and Haylee Gilleland -- by sharing some of their favorite high school volleyball memories and listening to happy-tear-filled speeches from teammates.

The group of seniors has seen the Eagles win the region three of their four years.

Flagstaff put together a strong performance in the tiebreaker.

Flagstaff holds on and wins the tiebreaker 15-7, Eagles remain undefeated 10-0 in Grand Canyon Region play pic.twitter.com/R81y2f7BbY — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 21, 2022

“The emotion of being seniors on this night was really getting in our heads, but winning it is one of the best feelings right now,” Gilleland said. “We all just wanted to play our hearts out knowing this could be our last time playing here, so it was really emotional but we got it done.”

Eagles coach Beth Haglin said the ceremony, while fun, was a bit distracting to the Eagles, who were playing a quality opponent in the 15th-ranked Bears (10-5, 8-2 Grand Canyon).

“I felt like we were too up and down, and we have to learn to be more consistent. We had learned that, and so I think adding onto Senior Night, adding all the emotions and all of that, really kind of played into that. It was a great match, though,” she said.

The longtime coach was pleased with the overall performance.

“I would say our ball control was good," she said. "I felt like our passes were fairly good for the most part, and you’ll see that. And our digs were closer to the net than they have been, and so for that we were able to run our offense a little bit better,” Haglin said.

Flagstaff ran away with the opening set. Leading 8-6, the Eagles won six straight points on Gilleland’s serve. They held on the rest of the way, and a kill by sophomore Sophie Krassner closed out the set.

Sophie Krassner’s kill gives Flagstaff a 25-15 win in the first set pic.twitter.com/awpPK2ACg8 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 21, 2022

Bradshaw Mountain responded and took the next set with seeming ease. After the first few points, the Eagles were never close.

“We didn’t execute our defense and our game plan as well as I’d hoped when they came out strong,” Haglin said.

The Bears led 3-0 to start the deciding set, but Flagstaff regrouped and tied it at 5-all. Wilson served five points, finishing the run with a kill from sophomore Macie Moseng to lead 10-5.

Moseng finished the tiebreaker with four kills, while Gilleland added three.

The Eagles still have plenty to play for, though, including seeding in the upcoming 4A Conference state tournament and a season finale at crosstown rival Coconino on Thursday. Sitting at No. 10, the Eagles are just a few spots away from reaching the top eight and potentially skipping the play-in round.

Gilleland said the seniors, especially, want to end 2022 on a high note.

“It would feel amazing. Going out in my senior year and winning all the region games is what we’re aiming for,” she said.

The Eagles will visit No. 40 Prescott on Tuesday.