Flagstaff volleyball pulls out close victory, 3-2, over Seton Catholic

Flagstaff volleyball gained and lost momentum several times Thursday, but did just enough to escape with a 3-2 win over Seton Catholic at Flagstaff High School.
The Eagles won the first two sets to go up 2-2, dropped the next two, and eked out a 16-14 win in the tiebreaker over a tough Sentinel team to claim the victory.
“We fought so hard that I feel like it’s a little bit more sentimental. It’s one of our hardest opponents, they’re one of the better schools, so it’s a really good win for us,” Flagstaff junior Haylee Gilleland said.
Despite the early overall lead, the Eagles fell behind early in each of their first two sets. Senior setter Bridget Bond, an integral part of Flagstaff’s potent offense, left the match right before it started with a migraine.
Scrambling with a new offensive plan, the Eagles fell behind as much as 5-10 in the first set, but eventually found their groove and caught up, finally tying the score at 14-14 on a kill from senior Gracelyn Nez. The Eagles and Sentinels traded points until a 19-19 tie, but pulled ahead late. A kill by Gilleland won the first, 25-21.
Seton Catholic started hot in the second set too, leading by as much as 11-4 early. But, like in the first set, Flagstaff began playing more precise offensively. Freshman Macie Moseng -- starting at setter in place of Bond -- found her groove, and set the Eagles up for a comeback.
“I’m really proud of Macie for stepping up,” coach Beth Haglin said.
The Eagles tied the set at 15-15 and traded points until finally taking a 20-19 lead. Then, they won four consecutive points, lost just two and another Gilleland kill ended the set for a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 lead.
However, Seton Catholic did not go away quietly. Finally in the third set, Flagstaff took its first early lead, going up 6-4. But the Sentinels started playing excellent defense and were hitting around Flagstaff’s blockers. Seton Catholic took an 18-11 lead and did not look back. They won the third set 25-17.
The same happened in the fourth set. It was close all the way until a 17-17 tie. Flagstaff won two straight points to go up 19-17, but gave up the lead quickly. The Sentinels held on and won the set 25-21, tying the match score at 2-2.
Haglin addressed the Eagles in the huddle before the tiebreaker.
“We had to make sure we were setting blocks in the right location, because we weren’t. And then we started slapping at the ball on our blocks, which made us get deflections. So we tried to make sure that we went back to the basics on those things. And then the defense behind it stepped up and did a good job behind it for when the ball came through,” Haglin said.
Her motivational speech worked early. Flagstaff played arguably its best run of points to go up 8-1 in the final set to 15, behind a seven-point run on serves from Gilleland. Seton Catholic stormed back, cutting the lead by small margins on its serving points and earning side-outs on Flagstaff’s serves.
Leading 13-11, Flagstaff lost a point due to an illegal hit, and a perfect Sentinel kill tied the score at 13-13. The Eagles took a 14-13 lead and had match point, but Seton Catholic made an excellent block to tie it at 14-14 again.
Flagstaff made a kill to go up 15-14, and its blockers came through on the final point to secure the 16-14 set victory for a 3-2 overall win. The Eagles’ student section stormed the court in celebration.
“This was a tough match. I was proud of them to step up their game and finish,” Haglin said.
The victory pushes Flagstaff’s record to 4-1 on the season. It also got the Eagles in the win column again after Wednesday’s 3-0 sweep loss to Notre Dame Prep. Plus, Gilleland believes a close win over a perennial playoff team will give the Eagles confidence moving forward.
“I feel like now that we have this under our belt we can keep using it, and learn from this game and push on,” she said.
Flagstaff will host Bradshaw Mountain in its next game on Tuesday.