Flagstaff volleyball pulls out close victory, 3-2, over Seton Catholic

“I’m really proud of Macie for stepping up,” coach Beth Haglin said.

The Eagles tied the set at 15-15 and traded points until finally taking a 20-19 lead. Then, they won four consecutive points, lost just two and another Gilleland kill ended the set for a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 lead.

However, Seton Catholic did not go away quietly. Finally in the third set, Flagstaff took its first early lead, going up 6-4. But the Sentinels started playing excellent defense and were hitting around Flagstaff’s blockers. Seton Catholic took an 18-11 lead and did not look back. They won the third set 25-17.

The same happened in the fourth set. It was close all the way until a 17-17 tie. Flagstaff won two straight points to go up 19-17, but gave up the lead quickly. The Sentinels held on and won the set 25-21, tying the match score at 2-2.

Haglin addressed the Eagles in the huddle before the tiebreaker.

“We had to make sure we were setting blocks in the right location, because we weren’t. And then we started slapping at the ball on our blocks, which made us get deflections. So we tried to make sure that we went back to the basics on those things. And then the defense behind it stepped up and did a good job behind it for when the ball came through,” Haglin said.