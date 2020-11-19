Flagstaff volleyball loses in 4A semifinals to Salpointe Catholic, 3-0

The Flagstaff Eagles' run through the 4A state championship tournament came to an end Thursday night.

The sixth-seeded Eagles were swept by No. 2-seeded Salpointe Catholic Prep in the semifinals down in Tucson at Salpointe Catholic's gym. The visiting Eagles fell 25-19, 25-8, 25-18.

The Eagles attempted to rally late in the third set while facing the 2-0 hole.

Down 24-15, the Eagles went on to stop a few match points and eventually cut the deficit down to 24-18 before the Lancers put down a kill that dropped off the net just out of the reach of a Flagstaff defender.

The Eagles end the 2020 season at 14-3 when counting the three state tournament matches, as well as a 10-2 4A Grand Canyon Region record en route to another region crown.

Flagstaff also finished 2-2 on the season against the top four teams in the 4A Conference, with wins over No. 3 Deer Valley and No. 4 Seton Catholic, and losses at the hands of No. 1 Notre Dame Prep and No. 2 Salpointe.

Flagstaff made its third straight appearance to the semifinals, but couldn't break through to its first finals since 2013. Since then, however, the Eagles have made at least the quarterfinal round each season.

Flagstaff is expected to lose just four seniors and return the bulk of a team poised to make another run at 4A contention next season.

