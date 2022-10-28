Flagstaff volleyball downs Coconino to end regular season

At a match with postseason berths on the line, one would not expect to see hugs exchanged between the opposing players and coaches before the game, or head coaches holding the opposing head coach’s baby postgame.

The Flagstaff community’s rivalry match between the Coconino Panthers and Flagstaff Eagles had all of those, as the teams ended the regular season with a rivalry match. No. 10 Flagstaff swept the season's two-match series, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-11, 25-22 at Coconino High School.

Positioned at No. 10 in the 4A Conference, the Eagles are set to host a play-in round on Tuesday against Seton Catholic.

Eagles coach Beth Haglin was all smiles throughout and after the match, believes the win showed Flagstaff is ready for the postseason.

“I think any time you can come away with a win in an emotional game, it is going to give you that confidence that you need,” Haglin said. “I think we are going to have a couple good practices and be ready on Tuesday.”

Flagstaff maintained control throughout the first set, leading by three points for the majority of it. Flagstaff led 18-12, and a small push from Coconino made the final score 25-17.

Panthers coach Serena Wallace had created a game plan after their previous meetup.

The Panthers ended their season with an 8-10 record overall, finishing at 6-6 in the Grand Canyon Region standings. It's the second straight season the team missed the postseason, falling just outside the bubble this year at No. 26.

“The first set against Flag High is always a bit crazy, getting the nerves out,” Wallace said. “I think the biggest thing is staying focused on what our goals were for the night, and once we did that we started to see more success.”

Panthers senior Kayla Derryberry led her team to win the second set. She created runs from the service line, including several three-point runs and a seven-point streak in their previous matchup. She was a bit encouraged by the team's play, despite the loss.

“I am sad that it is over, but we played well. We got a lot more energy, we started low, but we got it back,” said Derryberry.

The student section erupted between the second and third sets. Battling each other, mocking one another and yelling loudly -- the gymnasium felt it. Both teams had won a set, and the momentum seemed to be in Coconino’s favor heading into the third.

However, the Eagles were able to gain momentum back. Quickly creating a 10-point deficit, Flagstaff led 14-4, forcing Wallace to call a timeout. After the timeout, Eagles libero Abby Schmitz added back-to-back service aces to expand the gap to 17-4.

The loss marked the end of Coconino's five senior’s careers. Wallace said the third-set loss did not deter the seniors.

“I think if anything it fueled them to play harder. I know I was emotional coming in too. It is always hard for the last game to be against Flag High. There is tension automatically, but I also think it is a fun game to end on because it's the most exciting game,” Wallace said.

The Panthers came out strong in the fourth stanza, hoping for a chance to go to a deciding fifth. Leading at 13-10, an impressive dig by Eagles senior setter Fallon Peters and a fierce kill to end the point by Macie Moseng changed the momentum momentarily. Falling two points behind, Panthers senior Hope Williamson swung from the middle, slamming the ball down on the right line to make the score 16-16.

Quickly, Eagles senior Haylee Gilleland swung for back-to-back kills to put the Eagles up 18-16. The Panthers tied the game after trailing a few points at 22-22. Two back-to-back kills from Eagles sophomore Sophie Krassner put the Eagles at set point 24-22. An ace from Eagles junior middleblocker Cydnie Henes finished the fourth set 25-22, sealing the victory over the Panthers.

Peters said the win was just what the Eagles needed headed into postseason play.

“It really helps with our confidence. Just knowing we can beat hard teams and that we can push through even when we’re down quite a few points. We came together and won the set,” Peters said.

On Haglin’s right wrist are two previous team acronyms from the years 2012 and 2013, tattooed to commemorate Flagstaff winning the state championship. Peters wants to add another tattoo to her coach’s wrist this year.

“I want to win. Coach Haglin has these tattoos on her with our acronyms, and she tattoos them if we win. And I want to get that woman another tattoo,” Peters said.