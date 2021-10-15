Flagstaff volleyball defeats Lee Williams on Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser night

After a speech from North Country HealthCare representatives, the Eagles started the match strong. Flagstaff took a 9-2 lead to open the first set, including a run of five points won on serves from freshman Macie Moseng.

The Eagles were passing and hitting well, able to finish off most of the early points with kills around a weak Volunteers block. However, as the set rolled along, Lee Williams started to close the gap. The Volunteers slowly crept back, even without a solid block, as Haglin said Flagstaff’s block was not working the way she wanted it to.

“Their game plan was tips and roll shots, and trying to do off-speed hits. And from a blocking standpoint, we were doing a poor job of holding our block. We were reaching, so they were tooling us with that,” Haglin said.

Lee Williams closed the gap to as little as one point, trimming Flagstaff’s lead to 23-22. However, the Eagles won two straight points from there and took a 1-0 overall lead with a 25-22 victory in the first set.

During the break, Haglin said, she emphasized her team's defensive scheme, specifically the blocks. She said part of the reason Lee Williams was able to keep the set close was because Flagstaff was trying to win points right away on blocks, rather than use them to set up their defense and transition the ball to their strong hitters.