Flagstaff volleyball defeats Lee Williams on Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser night

When the Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team ran out on the court for Thursday’s home match against the Lee Williams Volunteers, the pink jerseys signified that there was more than simply another match happening at Flagstaff’s War Memorial Gymnasium.
Thursday was Flagstaff’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser event with North Country's Well Woman HealthCheck Program. North Country HealthCare employees and other volunteers sold similar pink tops, raffle tickets, and baked goods during the match to raise money for breast cancer awareness and treatment.
Kristi Boniella, a manager for the program, said the money raised before and during the match would go to help underinsured or uninsured women with breast cancer treatment costs.
“It feels really good to see the impact and reach, even just with our program, having those resources to give to women that they might not be able to have otherwise,” Boniella said.
Furthermore, the fundraising event has been a hit for several years with the Eagles. There was palpable spirit from the girls, who enjoyed being part of a helpful cause.
“The pink shirts have developed over these years. You can see the girls love them and other people love them, and you see them all over northern Arizona,” Boniella said.
“I have a lot of friends that had breast cancer and are survivors of it. We’ve done this, and it’s gotten bigger every year and made more and more money, and the parents do a phenomenal job with it. It’s just a big night for them,” Eagles head coach Beth Haglin added.
After a speech from North Country HealthCare representatives, the Eagles started the match strong. Flagstaff took a 9-2 lead to open the first set, including a run of five points won on serves from freshman Macie Moseng.
The Eagles were passing and hitting well, able to finish off most of the early points with kills around a weak Volunteers block. However, as the set rolled along, Lee Williams started to close the gap. The Volunteers slowly crept back, even without a solid block, as Haglin said Flagstaff’s block was not working the way she wanted it to.
“Their game plan was tips and roll shots, and trying to do off-speed hits. And from a blocking standpoint, we were doing a poor job of holding our block. We were reaching, so they were tooling us with that,” Haglin said.
Lee Williams closed the gap to as little as one point, trimming Flagstaff’s lead to 23-22. However, the Eagles won two straight points from there and took a 1-0 overall lead with a 25-22 victory in the first set.
During the break, Haglin said, she emphasized her team's defensive scheme, specifically the blocks. She said part of the reason Lee Williams was able to keep the set close was because Flagstaff was trying to win points right away on blocks, rather than use them to set up their defense and transition the ball to their strong hitters.
“We’ve been working really hard on our defense behind the block, and I’ve been telling them to trust it. Once they started doing that, you saw the difference,” Haglin said.
The strategy appeared to work.
The Eagles and Volunteers traded the first 12 points in the second set, and the score was tied 6-6. But the Eagles went up 12-6 after a run of six straight points and never looked back. The blocking scheme worked, and allowed players like senior hitter Gracelyn Nez to wind up and win points quickly.
Senior Bridget Bond served an ace on set point to win the second, 25-17, and take a 2-0 overall lead.
And the third was much of the same. Flagstaff led 9-2 after 11 points, and ran away with the match, dominating the third set and winning 25-11 to complete the sweep.
Haglin said the ability to adjust mid-match was key in securing the victory.
“I think what it means is that we’re working really hard in practice to move forward and not take steps backward, and this was a good one. Our defense is getting better, our offense is feeding into that and the team as a whole is becoming more of a whole,” she said.
Flagstaff (10-2, 7-1 Grand Canyon Region) will head to Bradshaw Mountain (8-3, 8-0 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday. The Eagles, ranked No. 7 as of Friday in the 4A Conference power rankings, suffered a 3-1 upset to the Bears at home on Sept. 21.