Flagstaff United Soccer Team sends 5 seniors to college soccer programs

After attending five college signing ceremonies this spring, Chad Schlenker is parting ways with five of his most talented athletes.

Coach of the Flagstaff United Soccer team, Schlenker was part of a team that had a total of seven high school seniors receive scholarships to play soccer at the collegiate level, of which five have accepted.

“It just shows the commitment,” Schlenker said. “Usually you get maybe one, but to get five shows the quality of players that came through the program and just kept with it.”

Lianna Albert, Alondra Carbajal, Mackenzie Cathey, Karina Fuhrmann and Mayrin Soto, who were integral to the club winning the 2021 state championship, will be signing college offers that will take them to colleges out of state.

Each scholarship was given to the players for both athletic and academic merits -- which is referred to as “stacking” scholarships. Schlenker praised the players for their devotion to excellence on and off the field.

“When you're an athlete, if all you care about is sports, sometimes success won’t last if you don’t focus on academics,” Schlenker said. “It's about your commitment to not only playing the sport but also life, work and school.”

According to Schlenker, each of the players put considerable effort into being talented on the field and in the classroom. The combination helped the players stand out to colleges -- as schools often look for individuals who are well-rounded.

Schlenker has coached the girls since they were on the Flagstaff United Youth soccer program many years ago, so he’s been able to see them grow and develop as a player and as a person.

“I’ve known most of the players on the club team since they were 6 and 7 years old,” Schlenker said. “Now I receive pictures of them where the ball was like twice their size. It's crazy.”

The players have had immeasurable devotion to the program -- which has helped him be able to work on drills and teach the sport. Players understood what was needed in order to beat an opposing team’s defensive scheme or stop a team’s main scorer.

“Commitment to the team is one thing, but next to that is knowledge of the sport,” Schlenker said. “I think that's what flagged these players, because they put in the work and now they get a scholarship, so it’s paid off for them.”

Schlenker said he’s talked with numerous college scouts who had their eye on the five players. One scout in particular complimented Schlenker for the knowledge his players showed during games.

“He told me they were really smart. He didn’t just say that to be nice; he said they really knew the game,” Schlenker said. “He said even current juniors and seniors in college didn't get it. So these players are just way ahead of the curve.”

Albert, a goalkeeper, is signing with Adams State University in Colorado, while Cathey, a striker, is signing with College of Southern Nevada. Fuhrmann, a midfielder, is signing with Bluefield State College in West Virginia.

Carbajal, a goalkeeper and defender, is signing with Ottawa University in Kansas. Being a versatile player, Carbajal said the Flagstaff United Soccer program gave her the skills necessary to improve her abilities, which aided her recruiting process.

“The coaches have always pushed me to be better as both a student and a person. I could always go up to them and ask for advice and they were ready to give it,” Carbajal wrote in a text message. “They gave me the opportunity and support to grow and play competitively. I believe that they pushed me to where I am today.”

Soto, a forward, is signing with Webster University in Missouri. Soto suffered an ACL tear that kept her benched for most of the 2022 season, and there were times when Soto was so frustrated that she considered quitting soccer.

“She wanted to quit and I wouldn't let her,” Schlenker said. “I would call her and tell her her goals could still be met. You can't give up because you feel down. I told her she just had to find a way to make it work.”

“I wanted to quit due to my injury. It took a lot away from me,” Soto wrote in a text message. “I didn’t quit because I love the sport so much, and I knew I couldn’t let my injury take soccer away from me.”

Soto said her coaches helped convince her to persist after the injury and continue playing into college. The coaches believed in her enough to help her through the injury and to make her realize she wanted to reach to the next level of soccer play.

Schlenker’s philosophy in coaching is that players don’t have to be perfect, and there’s always room for mistakes and growth.

“Perfect is a really hard thing to achieve and everyone wants to be perfect, but let's not put too much pressure on somebody,” Schlenker said. “We're all gonna make mistakes. So it's the ones who power through challenges and have constant passion and love for the game that I hope to implement.”

The style of coaching has proved successful for the Flagstaff United, as the team is largely considered one of the best soccer programs in the state for player development. Schlenker said the team sat at around a 70% average winning percentage for the games they played this season and the season prior.

But Schlenker had a tough decision to make about this season. Because there were seven seniors on the team, many were often participating in recruiting trips and weren’t able to make it to practice or a game. Add on two key injuries sustained to starters, and the team often didn’t have enough players to participate in games.

“We chose not to try and defend the 2021 title because my goal was to make sure players were healthy when they went to college showcases,” Schlenker said. “It doesn’t take away from the fact that the team was really successful. They won their fair share of games.”

The team’s success speaks volumes to the culture of excellence at Flagstaff United.

“Flagstaff United is trying to develop players into whole kids in a way that is fun. Our philosophy is that you’ve gotta earn it,” Schlenker said. “We’re definitely a leader in getting kids to college and getting college scholarships through soccer, and that’s why we say it’s premier soccer development.”

The five players are a prime example of the impact Flagstaff United has on its players. Although Schlenker is saying goodbye to them, he’s proud of their achievements and is excited to see what the future holds for them.

“As a coach, I just have so much love and admiration," he said.

