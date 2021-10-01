Flagstaff swimming performs well in Thursday home meet

The Flagstaff Eagles swim team performed well in their home meet Thursday, hosting Mingus Union and Winslow at Flagstaff High School.
The squads huddled up for their school cheers, and spirit filled the air as the crowd waited patiently.
The first event of the meet was the 200-yard medley relay, featuring Flagstaff senior Carisa Peterson. The relay group started strong and kept the momentum going, winning the heat with a time of 2:11.
Flagstaff and Mingus were tight in the second heat, starting the final dive nearly at the same time. Mingus’s Sean Hoggard swam well in the 50 freestyle.
Peterson is a sprint freestyler, and qualified for provisional time in three events: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and the medley relay. Her time for the 50 free was 26.22 seconds.
“I came in here today with not too many high intentions. I wanted a good race against my cousin. She started doing club swimming a year before me and I joined in. I started our freshman year and we found out we have a meet against each other,” Peterson said.
In the girls 50 freestyle, Brooke Peterson of Mingus won, finishing in 26.78 seconds. She started swimming at the same time as her brother and now swims competitively. Both Peterson girls are now seniors, and have created a family rivalry.
“I’ve been swimming for eight years but I actually pole vault, too, and I plan on doing that in college instead,” Brooke said.
Flagstaff’s swim team has a seven-year winning streak in dual meets, and has intentions of keeping the streak alive. Rachel Perugini has led the girls past seven years and is in her second year as head coach.
Flagstaff’s other senior, Nate Adams, is focusing on the 100 backstroke to go to the state meet. Thursday’s goal was to break the school's boys backstroke record, but Adams came up just short.
“At least if I can get it by states time because it’s up there. I’m about .5 seconds away from it. This year is a lot different because the times are faster to qualify. The automatic time is 56.9 seconds and the provisional time is 1:04, and I have that,” Adams said.
Flagstaff stayed in the lead throughout the meet with Corbin Payne coming in first in the 100 yard freestyle. Mingus tried to keep up, but ultimately the Eagles could not be caught.
Perugini was happy with how her swimmers performed Thursday, but has plans for the future of the team’s training. She plans to help her athletes specialize in their best events, fine-tuning strokes or techniques for different distances. Right now all swimmers are doing a variety of events to prevent injuries.