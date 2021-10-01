Flagstaff swimming performs well in Thursday home meet

“I’ve been swimming for eight years but I actually pole vault, too, and I plan on doing that in college instead,” Brooke said.

Flagstaff’s swim team has a seven-year winning streak in dual meets, and has intentions of keeping the streak alive. Rachel Perugini has led the girls past seven years and is in her second year as head coach.

Flagstaff’s other senior, Nate Adams, is focusing on the 100 backstroke to go to the state meet. Thursday’s goal was to break the school's boys backstroke record, but Adams came up just short.

“At least if I can get it by states time because it’s up there. I’m about .5 seconds away from it. This year is a lot different because the times are faster to qualify. The automatic time is 56.9 seconds and the provisional time is 1:04, and I have that,” Adams said.

Flagstaff stayed in the lead throughout the meet with Corbin Payne coming in first in the 100 yard freestyle. Mingus tried to keep up, but ultimately the Eagles could not be caught.

Perugini was happy with how her swimmers performed Thursday, but has plans for the future of the team’s training. She plans to help her athletes specialize in their best events, fine-tuning strokes or techniques for different distances. Right now all swimmers are doing a variety of events to prevent injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0