Flagstaff Summer Running Series faces waiting game amid COVID-19 closures

Until then, Weintraub is comfortable pushing the races back as much as he can. His biggest concerns, and a major reason he is doing as much as he can to make the series happen, is the nonprofits the series supports.

"Really for the nonprofits it isn't ideal because most of these races are benefiting some nonprofit in the community," Weintraub said.

So far, some marathons have gone virtual during the nationwide social distancing efforts to help keep avid runners in some sort of running shape. Weintraub certainly didn't rule that out as an option for the Summer Series going forward.

"We potentially can have people do the races on their own on the week of the race," Weintraub said. "We could have a course map laid out where people can do it on their own and then report their times so at least people can feel like they are competing against their friends. Maybe it would be safe enough to go out in groups of five or six. ... I'm just hopeful we have some semblance of a running series, whether that be late this summer or fall."