Flagstaff Summer Running Series faces waiting game amid COVID-19 closures

Like many sports and athletics events around the world, the Flagstaff Summer Running Series could look a bit different this year.
For starters, the Flagstaff seasonal mainstay will not take place totally in the summer months for now. Both the Sacred Mountain Prayer Run and the Northland Hospice Run for Life have been tacked onto the end of the series schedule, the two now slated for Sept. 26 and Oct. 17, respectively. Now the idea is to have the series open with the Downtown Mile on the Fourth of July.
The July 4 opener is assuming the series can happen -- which depends on recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the Arizona state government and the city of Flagstaff. Currently, the state is set to end the stay-home order May 15, but that doesn't guarantee large gatherings such as a race or live sporting event can happen.
For the series to be held, organizers would need a go-ahead from the Arizona state government, health authorities as well as the city of Flagstaff.
The Summer Series schedule change comes as series director Neil Weintraub has worked to keep the series afloat amid uncertainty, even if it means making it more of a "fall series" while keeping the safety of racers and fans in mind.
"We are just kinda holding tight and seeing what the recommendations coming out of the CDC are going to be," Weintraub said in a Saturday phone interview. " ... Right now, with the waiting game, really it is starting to look like the 'Flagstaff Fall Run Series.' ... Hopefully we will be able to safely hold the series, but I just don't know what that's going to look like."
Weintraub noted, if it is possible, there are some benefits to running in the fall months, a big change for a series that usually handles the summer months and accompanying warm weather.
As questions remain about the future of sporting events and marathons, Weintraub is hopeful to have the races in some capacity, whether that means going virtual or sending runners out in small waves potentially wearing protective face masks. While the possibility to outright cancel the series is there, Weintraub wants to wait for a specific answer before making any hard decisions such as nixing the series.
Until then, Weintraub is comfortable pushing the races back as much as he can. His biggest concerns, and a major reason he is doing as much as he can to make the series happen, is the nonprofits the series supports.
"Really for the nonprofits it isn't ideal because most of these races are benefiting some nonprofit in the community," Weintraub said.
So far, some marathons have gone virtual during the nationwide social distancing efforts to help keep avid runners in some sort of running shape. Weintraub certainly didn't rule that out as an option for the Summer Series going forward.
"We potentially can have people do the races on their own on the week of the race," Weintraub said. "We could have a course map laid out where people can do it on their own and then report their times so at least people can feel like they are competing against their friends. Maybe it would be safe enough to go out in groups of five or six. ... I'm just hopeful we have some semblance of a running series, whether that be late this summer or fall."
He said that about 140 runners had already signed up for the series -- most of those being returning competitors. Weintraub said the signups were ahead of pace from last year's mark at that point in the year, but that was before Arizona enacted stay-home orders while the coronavirus pandemic effectively put all sports on pause and halted sign ups for the series.
Weintraub said if the series has to be canceled, participants would likely be given some sort of refund or would be allowed to carry over their sign-up for the 2021 edition of the Summer Series.
Currently, the cost for a race package remains at the early-bird price of $180 for six races, essentially until the week of the Downtown Mile.
"If things keep getting pushed back we will just keep extending that price," Weintraub said. "We don't want to put anybody at risk, but we want those nonprofits to benefit from these events so we might just keep pushing it off. Racing may not be normal for a while."
For now, whether the Summer Series happens or what it exactly looks like, it's a waiting game.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
