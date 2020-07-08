Flagstaff Sports Foundation announces 2020 Hall of Fame inductees

The Flagstaff Sports Foundation's Hall of Fame class for 2020 has been announced, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic a formal ceremony and banquet will not be held this year. However, the Flagstaff Sports Foundation hopes to include the 2020 class along with the 2021 class next year in a special ceremony to celebrate both classes.
With that being said, here are the 2020 inductees:
Bob Oberhardt
It’s hard to miss Oberhardt on the sidelines of football games or on the bench of boys basketball games with his clipboard jotting down oftentimes barely readable notes and statistics, as he has done for 47 years.
The longtime statistician for the football and basketball teams, and author of the Eagles on the Mountain -- the stat book for the entirety of the Eagles football program -- has been a mainstay on the sidelines and in the classroom as a beloved teacher.
Oberhardt initially came to Flagstaff to attend NAU after completing his undergraduate degree in history at California State College at Fresno. He earned his master's in history from NAU, then found himself back in Flagstaff not long after as a teaching assistant at NAU.
Oberhardt then began teaching at Flagstaff junior high school, which he did for 37 years from 1971 to 2005.
If there is anyone that knows the ins and outs of the Flagstaff Eagles sports programs, not just football and basketball, it is Oberhardt.
1983 Flagstaff Eagles football team
At the time, the two-time defending Class AA state champion Flagstaff Eagles were dominating and had a vice grip on the AA North. Head coach Rick Smith had his team rolling, despite a late-season loss to rival Coconino as the only blemish on the team’s slate.
Vinny Zanzucchi at quarterback and Tim Gill at halfback were crucial in the state title game against Flowing Wells after being up just 10-7 at halftime. Gill rattled off a 55-yard touchdown run to ignite the big win for the second-seeded Eagles in a 24-7 decision.
For the season the Eagles went 11-1 and outscored opponents 359-93. The next year in ‘84, the Eagles went on to win a fourth straight title to cement their dominance -- as well as winning the last state title for the football program.
Ed ‘Gus’ Vesley
Vesley had his hands and name all over the baseball community in Flagstaff. The former Flagstaff Police Department sergeant and school resource officer at Coconino High School coached at nearly all levels, starting off at West Flagstaff Little League.
Vesley helped the WFLL Astros win three city titles after starting with WFLL in 1984. A decade later in 1994 he joined the Flagstaff Eagles baseball staff as an assistant coach and was later named co-head coach in 1999 and 2000.
After his youngest son graduated from FHS in 2000, he joined the staff at Coconino as an assistant where he eventually would take over as the head coach and guide the Panthers to four 4A state playoff appearances in five years -- as he won the Grand Canyon Coach of the Year honor in 2006. His No. 31 has been retired by Coconino.
During Vesley’s time coaching baseball at all levels in Flagstaff he watched 30 players play at the collegiate level and three make it as professionals.
J. Michael Flournoy
Flournoy helped facilitate one of the Phoenix Suns' first training camp trips to Flagstaff back in the 1960s as well as helping to bring the Arizona -- then Phoenix -- Cardinals to town as well.
Flournoy, an attorney and retired judge, helped facilitate a scrimmage between the Wilt Chamberlain Lakers and the Dick Van Arsdale Suns at Coconino High School. Flournoy played a small part of the Cardinals coming to Flagstaff for training camp as well.
Flournoy was active in the Flagstaff sports community as a 1955 Flagstaff High graduate. He was apart of the 1955 title-winning boys hoops team before heading off to college. In the late '50s he helped coach the Flagstaff Little League baseball teams and was head of the Peewee football league for a short stint.
Larry Kentera
Kentera famously had a loaded coaching staff in his time with the NAU football program from 1985 through 1989. Andy Reid, Brad Childress, Bill Callahan and Marty Mornhinwig were all on Kentera’s staff before each made their own marks in the football coaching ranks.
Kentera and Childress were fired after the 1989 season -- following a 26-29 run in the middle of the 1980s. The Flagstaff Sports Foundation had hoped to have Kentera inducted some of his former assistants, but the pandemic put a damper on that.
Greg Turner
Turner earned nine varsity letters in his high school athletics career at Flagstaff High before a professional football career.
After a solid four-year career at the University of Arizona, Turner nearly landed a contract with the Houston Oilers. Unfortunately he was part of the Oilers’ final cuts, but Turner was quickly offered by USFL squad the Arizona Outlaws where he played until the league folded in 1986.
After the USFL ceased operations, Turner turned to architecture and attended the Frank Lloyd Wright High Tech institute in Phoenix where he earned his B.A. in architecture.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!