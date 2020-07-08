Flagstaff Sports Foundation announces 2020 Hall of Fame inductees

If there is anyone that knows the ins and outs of the Flagstaff Eagles sports programs, not just football and basketball, it is Oberhardt.

1983 Flagstaff Eagles football team

At the time, the two-time defending Class AA state champion Flagstaff Eagles were dominating and had a vice grip on the AA North. Head coach Rick Smith had his team rolling, despite a late-season loss to rival Coconino as the only blemish on the team’s slate.

Vinny Zanzucchi at quarterback and Tim Gill at halfback were crucial in the state title game against Flowing Wells after being up just 10-7 at halftime. Gill rattled off a 55-yard touchdown run to ignite the big win for the second-seeded Eagles in a 24-7 decision.

For the season the Eagles went 11-1 and outscored opponents 359-93. The next year in ‘84, the Eagles went on to win a fourth straight title to cement their dominance -- as well as winning the last state title for the football program.

Ed ‘Gus’ Vesley

Vesley had his hands and name all over the baseball community in Flagstaff. The former Flagstaff Police Department sergeant and school resource officer at Coconino High School coached at nearly all levels, starting off at West Flagstaff Little League.