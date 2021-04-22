Flagstaff softball survives late scare, completes crosstown sweep of Coconino

Flagstaff's Gianna Baca (8) makes contact with the ball during a crosstown rivalry game against Coconino at Flagstaff High School on Thursday. For more photos of Flagstaff's win, see Page B2, and visit azdailysun.com for an online gallery.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff's Andi Elliott (1) tags out Coconino's Maddi McDermed (11) during a crosstown rivalry ballgame Thursday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Coconino's Hannah Thornsley (7) takes a swing during her team's crosstown rivalry game against host Flagstaff on Thursday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Coconino's Izabel Pozar (9) narrowly misses tagging Flagstaff's Hannah Thornsley (8) during a crosstown rivalry game Thursday at Flagstaff High School.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Flagstaff's Andi Elliott (1) is forced out by Coconino Panthers first baseman Maddi McDermed (11) during the crosstown game hosted by the Eagles Thursday afternoon.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Coconino's Alyssa Fockler (6) scores as Flagstaff Eagles catcher Lily Anderson (7) misses a catch during the teams' crosstown game Thursday afternoon at Flagstaff High School.
The Flagstaff softball team survived a scare late in the game on the way to completing the series sweep of crosstown rival Coconino Thursday at Flagstaff High School, winning an eighth straight game in the process.
The Panthers (4-9, 4-6 Grand Canyon Region) entered the top of the seventh trailing 12-3 and scored five runs, but the hosting Eagles (12-2, 8-2 Grand Canyon) held on for the 12-8 victory.
Flagstaff, ranked third in the 4A Conference entering the ballgame, answered back after being swept two seasons ago by their crosstown rivals -- as last season's meetings never occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling a bulk of the schedule.
Coconino, ranked 19th in the 4A, has now lost three of its last five, and will begin a two-game homestand Saturday looking to climb the rankings into the top 16 as the season nears an end.
The Eagles continued to find ways to pull ahead in ballgames Thursday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-all tie and erupting for four again in the bottom of the fifth. Flagstaff put up its only goose egg in the third.
Gianna Baca had two RBIs for Flagstaff and contributed two hits along with several other of her teammates as the Eagles' offense continues to see the ball well.
KodyLynn Watson and Maddi McDermed provided two-hit days for the Panthers.
Flagstaff, which hasn't won more than 12 games since the 2016 season, plays the second contest of a three-game homestand Saturday when it hosts 10th-ranked 4A Cactus at noon.
Coconino, meanwhile, hosts 5A Lake Havasu, which holds a No. 4 ranking as of Thursday, Saturday at 1 p.m.
