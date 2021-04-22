 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flagstaff softball survives late scare, completes crosstown sweep of Coconino
0 comments
alert
EAGLES 12, PANTHERS 8

Flagstaff softball survives late scare, completes crosstown sweep of Coconino

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff softball team survived a scare late in the game on the way to completing the series sweep of crosstown rival Coconino Thursday at Flagstaff High School, winning an eighth straight game in the process.

The Panthers (4-9, 4-6 Grand Canyon Region) entered the top of the seventh trailing 12-3 and scored five runs, but the hosting Eagles (12-2, 8-2 Grand Canyon) held on for the 12-8 victory.

Gallery: Flagstaff softball completes regular-season series sweep of crosstown rival Coconino

The Flagstaff Eagles softball team completed the regular-season series sweep of the Coconino Panthers on Thursday at home, 12-8. Flagstaff survived a late-game scare from its crosstown rival for the victory, as Coconino posted five runs in the top of the seventh.

1 of 12

Flagstaff, ranked third in the 4A Conference entering the ballgame, answered back after being swept two seasons ago by their crosstown rivals -- as last season's meetings never occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling a bulk of the schedule.

Coconino, ranked 19th in the 4A, has now lost three of its last five, and will begin a two-game homestand Saturday looking to climb the rankings into the top 16 as the season nears an end.

The Eagles continued to find ways to pull ahead in ballgames Thursday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-all tie and erupting for four again in the bottom of the fifth. Flagstaff put up its only goose egg in the third.

Gianna Baca had two RBIs for Flagstaff and contributed two hits along with several other of her teammates as the Eagles' offense continues to see the ball well.

KodyLynn Watson and Maddi McDermed provided two-hit days for the Panthers.

Flagstaff, which hasn't won more than 12 games since the 2016 season, plays the second contest of a three-game homestand Saturday when it hosts 10th-ranked 4A Cactus at noon.

Coconino, meanwhile, hosts 5A Lake Havasu, which holds a No. 4 ranking as of Thursday, Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)