MESA -- The Flagstaff softball team had a simple motto in the early portion of their first-round 4A Conference state championship tournament game at Eastmark High School in Mesa Saturday.

“Score early and we can win," could be heard from the dugout.

The No. 14-seeded Eagles did just that, and stunned the third-seeded Eastmark Firebirds -- who were previously undefeated -- 6-4.

Junior Gianna Baca led off well in the top of the first inning, hitting a sharp a single up the middle off the second pitch of the game, and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Senior outfielder Reese Elliott then struck first blood with double down the left-field line to bring Baca home and give her Eagles the 1-0 early lead. Elliott scored of a single by sophomore Abby Schmitz single two batters later.

Before the vaunted Firebirds offense could step up to the plate, they faced a 2-0 deficit.

Eastmark responded in the bottom half of the first inning, as sophomore Mia Migliaccio blasted a line drive into the left-center gap for an RBI triple. Eastmark also crushed a home run over the left field to tie the ballgame at 2-2 after two frames.

“I made a couple mistakes and made some adjustments to come back and finish my pitches, and I knew my defense behind me would back me up.” Baca said.

After the home run, though, Baca retired seven of the next nine batters she faced.

Tied at 2-2 heading into the top of the fifth inning, Eastmark’s freshman pitcher Alexis Mendez gave up a hittable pitch to Eagles junior Olivia Lannsens. Lanssens battled through a long at-bat and sent a fly ball over to center fielder for a two-out triple. Elliott stepped up next and brought her home for an RBI single to give Flagstaff a lead it would refuse to relinquish.

The Firebirds responded well, though, with runners reaching second and third base. A crucial moment came when the Eastmark runner on third attempted to score after a passed ball. Flagstaff sophomore catcher Hallie Watkins quickly recovered the pitch and delivered a perfect toss to Baca covering the plate to tag the runner out. Schmitz then fielded a grounder at third base and made a throw to first, so the threat was over.

In the top of the sixth inning, senior Danica Wilson sparked the bottom half Eagles offense to life with her first hit, a double to right center field. She scored off a single by junior Kamya June to extend the lead to 4-2. The Firebirds began to unravel defensively, as freshman Norah Kennelly struck a sharp ground ball that was fumbled by the second baseman to allow June to score. Kennelly crossed batters later after Lanssens singled.

Eastmark rallied in the bottom half of the sixth inning, as three straight batters reached base and the Eagles lead was cut to 6-4. However, Baca and her defense were able to shut down the rally before allowing the Firebirds to catch up. Searcy grounded out to Baca for an easy first out, and then senior second baseman Keiliah Whitehair snagged a sharp line drive and flipped quickly to Danica Wilson for the double play, emphatically ending the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, Baca made quick work of the first two Firebirds batters, forcing back-to-back weak groundouts to the right side of the infield. Eastmark’s Ella Larned hit single to left field to bring the tying runner to the plate. After reaching a full count, the Eastmark batter looked to crush a fly ball into the outfield, but Elliott had the range to make the play and seal the upset victory for her Eagles.

A victory over the heavily favored Firebirds gives the Eagles hope moving on.

“I think if we keep up this effort, we’ll keep our momentum in the next game and do amazing.” Baca said.

Elliott echoed her pitcher’s optimism.

"This is my senior year, and we’re excited to keep going and we hope to go as far as we can," she said.

Flagstaff (16-4, 9-3 Grand Canyon) will travel to Surprise to face No. 6 Paradise Honors on Tuesday. The Panthers are coming off a 1-0 victory on Saturday over 11th-seeded Rio Rico.